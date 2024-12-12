Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP), a major tech player in Europe, is holding its Capital Markets Day this morning.

The Capital Markets Day will begin at 9:30 a.m. CET. The live webcast will be available in the 'Investors' section of Sopra Steria's website (https://www.soprasteria.com/investors) and via the links below. A recording of the meeting will be available today from 12:30 p.m. CET in the same section of Sopra Steria's website.

- Access the French-language webcast here

- Access the English-language webcast here

Our plan

Affirm the Group's position as a European leader in digital services

Position the Group as a trusted, credible European alternative to global operators

Develop a firm foothold in the Group's four strategic markets (Public Sector, Financial Services, Defence Security, Aeronautics Space), where issues relating to sovereignty and responsible digital technology are becoming increasingly critical in Europe

Focus on high value-added offerings

Reinforce our industrial and sustainable approach to implementing technology

Influence how digital technology is used

Goals for 2028

Exceed €7 billion in revenue, driven by organic growth of between 2% and 5% per year post-2025 and an external growth policy generating around €1 billion in acquired revenue between 2024 and 2028, with targeted total average growth of around 6% per year

Expand and rebalance the Group's European presence, building on five major geographic areas with around or above €1 billion in revenue (France, United Kingdom, Benelux, Scandinavia and Germany)

Develop the consulting business to reach at least a 12% share of Group revenue

Ramp up in new next-generation technologies to reach at least a 60% share of Group revenue

Financial targets for 2028

Improved operating margin on business activity of between 10% and 11%

Higher return on capital employed 1 before tax, at around 20%

before tax, at around 20% Free cash flow of between 5% and 7% of revenue for the period

Leverage ratio2 not to exceed 1.5x over the period

Upcoming financial releases

Thursday, 27 February 2025 (8:30 a.m.): Meeting to report 2024 annual results

Wednesday, 30 April 2025 (8:30 a.m.): Meeting to report Q1 2025 revenue

Wednesday, 21 May 2025 (2:30 p.m.): General Meeting of Shareholders

Friday, 25 July 2025 (8:30 a.m.): Meeting to report 2025 half-year results

Wednesday, 29 October 2025 (8:30 a.m.): Meeting to report Q3 2025 revenue

Glossary

Restated revenue: Revenue for the prior year, expressed on the basis of the scope and exchange rates for the current year.

- Organic revenue growth: Increase in revenue between the period under review and restated revenue for the same period in the prior financial year.

- EBITDAThis measure, as defined in the Universal Registration Document, is equal to consolidated operating profit on business activity after adding back depreciation, amortisation and provisions included in operating profit on business activity.

- Operating profit on business activity:This measure, as defined in the Universal Registration Document, is equal to profit from recurring operations adjusted to exclude the share-based payment expense for stock options and free shares and charges to amortisation of allocated intangible assets.

- Profit from recurring operations: This measure is equal to operating profit before other operating income and expenses, which includes any particularly significant items of operating income and expense that are unusual, abnormal, infrequent or not foreseeable, presented separately in order to give a clearer picture of performance based on ordinary activities.

- Basic recurring earnings per share: This measure is equal to basic earnings per share before other operating income and expenses net of tax.

- Free cash flow:Free cash flow is defined as net cash from operations; less investments (net of disposals) in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets; less lease payments; less net interest paid; and less additional contributions to address any deficits in defined-benefit pension plans.

- Downtime:Number of days between two contracts (excluding training, sick leave, other leave and pre-sales) divided by the total number of business days.

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a major tech player in Europe with 52,000* employees in nearly 30 countries, is recognised for its consulting, digital services and solutions. It helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. The Group provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and technologies with a collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. In 2023, the Group generated revenue of €5.8 billion.

Headcount reassessed following the sale of Sopra Banking Software activities in September 2024.

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809

1 (Profit from recurring operations before tax Profit from equity-accounted companies) (Equity Net financial debt)

2 Net financial debt EBITDA before IFRS 16

