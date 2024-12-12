Expleo and Mashreq win Best Quality Assurance & Engineering Execution Award at the IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2024

Recognition for the successful delivery of an end-to-end digital revamp of customer onboarding to transform client experience and efficiency

CHENNAI, India, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expleo, the global engineering, technology, and consulting service provider, and Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the UAE and MENA region, have jointly won the Best Quality Assurance and Quality Engineering execution award at the IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2024.

The IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards, which took place at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, on Friday, 22nd November 2024, recognised innovators and disruptors driving growth, sustainability, and financial inclusion through groundbreaking digital solutions in the financial services ecosystem. From core banking enhancements to the innovative use of AI, the sixth edition saw over 400 nominations across 30 categories, each highlighting transformation programmes reshaping fintech's future.

Building a faster, secure and customer-centric corporate onboarding solution

With a legacy spanning over five decades, Mashreq partnered with Expleo for a complete digital overhaul of its corporate client onboarding and compliance processes. Leveraging Expleo's quality assurance and engineering expertise, the project transformed traditional manual workflows into a streamlined, fully digital experience, cutting manual testing efforts and significantly improving operational efficiency.

Supported by Expleo's quality assurance team, the solution integrated advanced automation capabilities, including document processing and OCR for automatic data capture. Mashreq now benefits from a faster, more secure, frictionless client onboarding system that's fully compliant with Central Bank standards and scalable for future growth.

Expleo has supported clients across the Middle East for over two decades, leading digital transformation initiatives that help financial institutions deliver innovative, efficient, and budget-conscious solutions. Expleo's expertise ensured that Mashreq's onboarding transformation was seamless and timely, aligning with the bank's ambitious growth and service goals.

Phani Tangirala, MD & CEO of Expleo, India, said, "We are honoured to share this recognition with Mashreq as their trusted partner in digital assurance. This collaboration highlights the powerful outcomes possible when quality engineering meets digital innovation. We look forward to building on this success, expanding our partnership, and supporting Mashreq in achieving new milestones."

Sajeev Kumar, Executive Vice President - Head of Corporate Banking Technology, Mashreq, said, "The award from IBSi reflects our commitment to client-first innovation and technological excellence. Partnering with Expleo was a natural choice given their QA & QE expertise and has enabled us to accelerate our digital onboarding process with a secure, scalable solution."

Manish Mukhija, Senior Vice President, Head - Wholesale Digital Studio Technology, Mashreq, said, "We are very proud of the state-of-the art QA capability developed in collaboration with Expleo. Best QA practices is pivotal to our Digital strategy. The vision & direction established nearly 4 years ago has indeed been fruitful and producing great results. Testing cycles have been optimized using Automation first strategy at each application layer with cutting edge QA Tool stack".

Nikhil Gokhale, Head - Research & Digital Properties, IBS Intelligence, praised the remarkable quality engineering execution led by Expleo for Mashreq's digital transformation. "Expleo's robust automation and performance testing strategies reduced manual testing effort, accelerated time to market, and ensured a seamless customer experience across Mashreq's Unified Portal Application. With advanced tools and early defect identification, this project has set a benchmark in quality assurance, ensuring efficiency and reliability," he remarked. Nikhil congratulated Expleo & Mashreq on their well-deserved win in the 'Best Quality Assurance/Quality Engineering Execution: Most Impactful Project' category.

Expleo and Mashreq are committed to expanding their partnership and exploring new digital initiatives across Mashreq operations.

To learn more about Expleo's digital assurance capabilities, visit our AI and Digital Transformation page.

