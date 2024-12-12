Volkswagen's stock is experiencing a significant downturn, with shares hovering around the 86-euro mark on XETRA, marking a substantial decline from its 52-week high of 128.60 euros. This weakness reflects the automaker's ongoing transformation challenges and has raised concerns among investors, as the current price represents nearly a 50% drop from its yearly peak. Adding to market anxiety, dividend expectations have been revised downward, with analysts projecting a reduction from 9.06 euros per share in 2023 to 6.41 euros in the current year. Despite these challenges, analysts maintain an average price target of 110.20 euros, suggesting potential upside amid the current uncertainty.

Strategic Production Considerations

Further complicating Volkswagen's market position is the company's evaluation of potentially relocating Golf production from its traditional Wolfsburg headquarters to Mexico or Poland. This strategic consideration emerges as part of a broader assessment of future plant utilization and cost-reduction initiatives, including proposed wage cost reductions of up to 10%. The deliberation holds particular significance given the Golf's iconic status within the brand's portfolio and the impending EU ban on combustion engines by 2035, which could potentially lead to the introduction of an electric "ID.Golf" at the Wolfsburg facility.

