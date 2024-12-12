FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 14 November 2024, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.
Date of Purchase
11 December 2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased
7,036
Weighted average price paid (p)
164.00
Highest price paid (p)
164.00
Lowest price paid (p)
164.00
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 140,504,216 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 610,190,799. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 11 December 2024 is 610,190,799. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Contacts at FirstGroup
Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
companysecretariat@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited
Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price
(pence per share)
Aggregated volume
XLON
164.00
2,929
BATE
164.00
267
CHIX
164.00
2,706
TRQX
164.00
346
Aquis
164.00
788
Individual Transactions
Transaction Time
Volume
Price
Platform
Transaction Ref
15:11:54
394
164.00
CHIX
00277342253TRLO0
15:11:54
441
164.00
Aquis
00277342254TRLO0
15:11:54
427
164.00
CHIX
00277342255TRLO0
15:11:54
438
164.00
CHIX
00277342256TRLO0
15:11:54
68
164.00
CHIX
00277342257TRLO0
15:11:54
357
164.00
CHIX
00277342258TRLO0
15:11:54
173
164.00
Aquis
00277342259TRLO0
15:11:54
173
164.00
CHIX
00277342260TRLO0
15:11:54
173
164.00
BATE
00277342261TRLO0
15:11:54
269
164.00
XLON
00277342262TRLO0
15:11:54
788
164.00
XLON
00277342263TRLO0
15:11:54
40
164.00
XLON
00277342264TRLO0
16:06:41
434
164.00
CHIX
00277373350TRLO0
16:06:41
69
164.00
CHIX
00277373351TRLO0
16:15:00
173
164.00
Aquis
00277379187TRLO0
16:15:00
173
164.00
CHIX
00277379188TRLO0
16:15:00
173
164.00
TRQX
00277379189TRLO0
16:15:00
380
164.00
XLON
00277379190TRLO0
16:15:04
1
164.00
Aquis
00277379220TRLO0
16:23:19
173
164.00
TRQX
00277383494TRLO0
16:23:19
173
164.00
CHIX
00277383495TRLO0
16:23:19
537
164.00
XLON
00277383496TRLO0
16:23:19
16
164.00
XLON
00277383497TRLO0
16:23:19
899
164.00
XLON
00277383498TRLO0
16:29:55
94
164.00
BATE
00277387916TRLO0