FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 14 November 2024, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase

11 December 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased

7,036

Weighted average price paid (p)

164.00

Highest price paid (p)

164.00

Lowest price paid (p)

164.00

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 140,504,216 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 610,190,799. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 11 December 2024 is 610,190,799. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup

Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

companysecretariat@firstgroup.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price

(pence per share)

Aggregated volume

XLON

164.00

2,929

BATE

164.00

267

CHIX

164.00

2,706

TRQX

164.00

346

Aquis

164.00

788

Individual Transactions

Transaction Time

Volume

Price

Platform

Transaction Ref

15:11:54

394

164.00

CHIX

00277342253TRLO0

15:11:54

441

164.00

Aquis

00277342254TRLO0

15:11:54

427

164.00

CHIX

00277342255TRLO0

15:11:54

438

164.00

CHIX

00277342256TRLO0

15:11:54

68

164.00

CHIX

00277342257TRLO0

15:11:54

357

164.00

CHIX

00277342258TRLO0

15:11:54

173

164.00

Aquis

00277342259TRLO0

15:11:54

173

164.00

CHIX

00277342260TRLO0

15:11:54

173

164.00

BATE

00277342261TRLO0

15:11:54

269

164.00

XLON

00277342262TRLO0

15:11:54

788

164.00

XLON

00277342263TRLO0

15:11:54

40

164.00

XLON

00277342264TRLO0

16:06:41

434

164.00

CHIX

00277373350TRLO0

16:06:41

69

164.00

CHIX

00277373351TRLO0

16:15:00

173

164.00

Aquis

00277379187TRLO0

16:15:00

173

164.00

CHIX

00277379188TRLO0

16:15:00

173

164.00

TRQX

00277379189TRLO0

16:15:00

380

164.00

XLON

00277379190TRLO0

16:15:04

1

164.00

Aquis

00277379220TRLO0

16:23:19

173

164.00

TRQX

00277383494TRLO0

16:23:19

173

164.00

CHIX

00277383495TRLO0

16:23:19

537

164.00

XLON

00277383496TRLO0

16:23:19

16

164.00

XLON

00277383497TRLO0

16:23:19

899

164.00

XLON

00277383498TRLO0

16:29:55

94

164.00

BATE

00277387916TRLO0


