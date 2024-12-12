FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 14 November 2024, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase 11 December 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased 7,036 Weighted average price paid (p) 164.00 Highest price paid (p) 164.00 Lowest price paid (p) 164.00

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 140,504,216 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 610,190,799. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 11 December 2024 is 610,190,799. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations David Blizzard, Company Secretary companysecretariat@firstgroup.co.uk Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume XLON 164.00 2,929 BATE 164.00 267 CHIX 164.00 2,706 TRQX 164.00 346 Aquis 164.00 788

Individual Transactions