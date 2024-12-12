Global technology corporation FPT recently achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating through its French subsidiary. This is the highest distinction in the survey conducted by EcoVadis, an international organization that evaluates corporate sustainability activities. The recognition places FPT in the top 1% of companies evaluated worldwide for their commitment to sustainable business practices.

The EcoVadis rating is a comprehensive assessment of a company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. It includes a global network of over 130,000 companies of various sizes across 220+ industries and 180+ countries. Sustainability performance is assessed across 21 criteria in four themes: Environment, Labor Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

FPT attained an overall score of 88/100, with impressive ratings of 90/100 for both Labor Human Rights and Ethics, and 80/100 for the Environment category. This achievement reflects the company's commitment to all dimensions of environmental policies, efficient corporate governance protocols, robust employee professional development initiatives, and dedication to reducing carbon emissions.

Mdm. Chu Thi Thanh Ha, Chairwoman of FPT Software, FPT Corporation, said: "FPT's recognition by EcoVadis comes as part of our broader sustainability strategy, which includes embracing technologies, cultivating future-ready talents and driving new values that will last generations. Moving forward, we will continue to prioritize sustainability across all levels of our operations, with ongoing initiatives and investments to integrate sustainable practices into our solutions and services, as well as the work we deliver to our global customers."

In 2023, FPT received a Silver rating from EcoVadis, further demonstrating its dedication to sustainable and ethical practices. In 2024, the company achieved ISO 45001 certification, the international standard for occupational health and safety, across its twelve campuses and offices in Vietnam, Germany, and France. Additionally, FPT won the Job Creation Award at ESGBusiness Awards 2024 and joined the Pledge 1% movement, reinforcing its dedication to corporate social responsibility and community engagement.

Since entering France in 2008, FPT has solidified its market position and demonstrated its expertise by collaborating with global leaders such as Airbus, La Poste, Air Liquide, Quadient, etc. In 2023, the French subsidiary entered France's top 100 ICT Companies. That same year, the company further strengthened its capabilities by acquiring an 80% stake in French IT consulting firm AOSIS, enhancing its expertise in SAP, Data, Cloud, and smart solutions tailored for the aerospace, aviation, and transportation industries. Looking ahead, FPT aims to be among the Top 50 IT companies in France, targeting to expand its local workforce to over 500 experts and its presence in France and neighbouring Francophone countries.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam. FPT operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. During over three decades of development, FPT has constantly provided practical and effective products to millions of people and tens of thousands of business and non-business organizations worldwide, establishing Vietnam's position on the global tech map. Keeping up with the latest market trends and emerging technologies, FPT has developed the Made-by-FPT ecosystem of services, products, solutions, and platforms, which enables sustainable growth for organizations and businesses and offers distinctive experiences to customers. In 2023, FPT recorded a total revenue of USD 2.17 billion and 48,000+ employees. For more information about global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

