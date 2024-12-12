Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
12 December 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 11 December 2024 it purchased a total of 44,994 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           33,376     11,618 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.250     GBP1.850 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.215     GBP1.824 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.23918    GBP1.836669

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 621,657,836 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1500       2.220         XDUB      08:12:00      00072785961TRLO0 
1500       2.220         XDUB      08:19:30      00072786097TRLO0 
4927       2.220         XDUB      08:19:30      00072786098TRLO0 
2023       2.215         XDUB      08:24:59      00072786163TRLO0 
1500       2.215         XDUB      08:24:59      00072786164TRLO0 
1500       2.250         XDUB      10:02:55      00072788456TRLO0 
5777       2.250         XDUB      10:03:02      00072788461TRLO0 
1500       2.250         XDUB      10:03:02      00072788462TRLO0 
6525       2.250         XDUB      11:27:34      00072790043TRLO0 
6624       2.250         XDUB      12:02:12      00072790694TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
310       183.00        XLON      08:12:13      00072785962TRLO0 
945       183.20        XLON      08:12:13      00072785963TRLO0 
4531       182.40        XLON      08:24:59      00072786161TRLO0 
533       182.40        XLON      08:24:59      00072786162TRLO0 
255       185.00        XLON      10:25:19      00072789025TRLO0 
1398       185.00        XLON      10:25:19      00072789026TRLO0 
384       185.00        XLON      10:25:19      00072789027TRLO0 
8        185.00        XLON      10:25:19      00072789028TRLO0 
35        185.00        XLON      10:25:19      00072789029TRLO0 
35        185.00        XLON      10:25:19      00072789030TRLO0 
1500       185.00        XLON      10:25:19      00072789031TRLO0 
1500       185.00        XLON      10:25:19      00072789032TRLO0 
92        185.00        XLON      10:25:19      00072789033TRLO0 
92        185.00        XLON      10:25:19      00072789034TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  364618 
EQS News ID:  2049443 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2049443&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
