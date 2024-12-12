DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 12-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 December 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 11 December 2024 it purchased a total of 44,994 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 33,376 11,618 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.250 GBP1.850 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.215 GBP1.824 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.23918 GBP1.836669

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 621,657,836 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1500 2.220 XDUB 08:12:00 00072785961TRLO0 1500 2.220 XDUB 08:19:30 00072786097TRLO0 4927 2.220 XDUB 08:19:30 00072786098TRLO0 2023 2.215 XDUB 08:24:59 00072786163TRLO0 1500 2.215 XDUB 08:24:59 00072786164TRLO0 1500 2.250 XDUB 10:02:55 00072788456TRLO0 5777 2.250 XDUB 10:03:02 00072788461TRLO0 1500 2.250 XDUB 10:03:02 00072788462TRLO0 6525 2.250 XDUB 11:27:34 00072790043TRLO0 6624 2.250 XDUB 12:02:12 00072790694TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 310 183.00 XLON 08:12:13 00072785962TRLO0 945 183.20 XLON 08:12:13 00072785963TRLO0 4531 182.40 XLON 08:24:59 00072786161TRLO0 533 182.40 XLON 08:24:59 00072786162TRLO0 255 185.00 XLON 10:25:19 00072789025TRLO0 1398 185.00 XLON 10:25:19 00072789026TRLO0 384 185.00 XLON 10:25:19 00072789027TRLO0 8 185.00 XLON 10:25:19 00072789028TRLO0 35 185.00 XLON 10:25:19 00072789029TRLO0 35 185.00 XLON 10:25:19 00072789030TRLO0 1500 185.00 XLON 10:25:19 00072789031TRLO0 1500 185.00 XLON 10:25:19 00072789032TRLO0 92 185.00 XLON 10:25:19 00072789033TRLO0 92 185.00 XLON 10:25:19 00072789034TRLO0

