For your Christmas shopping selections, Tineco, a specialist in smart cleaning solutions, is offering unbeatable discounts on its flagship products. Combining practicality with innovation, these devices will simplify daily tasks while making an original and useful gift idea. These offers are valid from December 12 to 22, 2024, and are available on Amazon.

Special Christmas Selection:

FLOOR ONE S7 PRO (Original Price: €699, Christmas Price: €499)

The pinnacle of floor cleaning excellence. With its iLoop Smart Sensor technology, it automatically detects the level of dirt and adjusts its power accordingly, ensuring optimal cleaning with every pass. Its dual high-capacity tanks and self-cleaning function make it incredibly user-friendly. Silent and effortless, it's perfect for demanding households. A premium gift to ensure an immaculate home throughout the festive season!

FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 (Original Price: €599, Christmas Price: €469)

The perfect ally for efficient cleaning before the festivities. Featuring a 180° lay-flat design that compacts to just 13 cm, it easily slides under furniture and into tight spaces. Its assisted wheels allow for smooth 45° rotation, making cleaning hard-to-reach areas remarkably simple. Save time on household chores so you can focus on decorating the Christmas tree and enjoying precious family moments. A practical and innovative gift idea for Christmas!

FLOOR ONE S5 (Original Price: €389, Christmas Price: €299)

Ideal for tackling the toughest dirt on hard floors, the FLOOR ONE S5 combines powerful suction, a self-cleaning function, and cordless convenience for fast and efficient cleaning. With its large water tanks and up to 35 minutes of runtime, this device ensures a spotless home. The perfect assistant to prepare your interior for Christmas festivities, letting you focus on the magic of the holiday season.

FLOOR ONE SWITCH S6 (Original Price: €649, Christmas Price: €499)

Versatile and innovative, the FLOOR ONE SWITCH S6 is designed to meet all your cleaning needs. Its interchangeable cleaning head provides optimal efficiency on all floor types, from hardwood to tile. Equipped with large-capacity tanks and extended runtime, it simplifies cleaning while delivering impeccable results. A practical and ingenious gift for those seeking a perfectly clean home during the holiday season!

Make this Christmas even more special with Tineco. Give gifts that combine innovation and simplicity, transforming cleaning into a quick and enjoyable task. Take advantage of these exceptional discounts to bring a touch of technological magic into homes and provide cleaning solutions that make life easier.

Offers available until December 22, 2024, on Amazon.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices. For more information, visit fr.tineco.com

