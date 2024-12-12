Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024
12.12.2024 08:36 Uhr
JustMarkets Launches the iLoveJustMarkets Promo with a $100,000 Prize Pool

Finanznachrichten News

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The international CFD broker JustMarkets introduces its iLoveJustMarkets promo to bring traders and partners together in a community of growth and rewards. Participants can tell their trading stories for a chance to win a share of a $100,000 prize pool. It's a great way to enter 2025 with pleasant bonuses and reflect on the best trading moments from 2024.

JustMarkets Launches the iLoveJustMarkets Promo with a $100,000 Prize Pool

For over 12 years, JustMarkets has been a trusted name in the fintech industry. They earned various widely recognized awards, like Best Broker APAC 2024 and Most Reliable Broker 2024, offering traders exceptional trading conditions: 260 instruments, leverage up to 1:3000, 24/7 customer support, and many more.

The promo will run from December 2024 into January 2025, inviting participants to share their trading experiences and investing goals for the next year in the most creative and touchy way.

What Rewards Await You?

  • The first 4,000 participants will receive a $25 promo code.
  • The 10 most creative posts will be awarded a $100 bonus each.

Bonuses can be spent on trading activities within the JustMarkets platform - all to maximize your trading potential while minimizing upfront costs.

How to Join the Promo?

  1. Post your trading experiences on social media using the iLoveJustMarkets hashtag.
  2. Tag the official JustMarkets account:
  • Facebook: @JustMarketsComOfficial
  • Instagram: @justmarkets_official
  • X: @JustMarketsCom
  1. Make sure you are a JustMarkets Client (at least 1 lot traded) or a Partner (at least 1 client referred)
  2. Enter the link to your post via the submission form provided on the promo page.

Celebrate the start of 2025 by sharing unique story with JustMarkets. Join the promo now, tell the world why iLoveJustMarkets!

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2578057/JustMarkets.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2578058/JustMarkets_Logo.jpg

JustMarkets Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/justmarkets-launches-the-ilovejustmarkets-promo-with-a-100-000-prize-pool-302328840.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
