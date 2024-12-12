Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
WKN: A2QFCY | ISIN: CNE100003ZR0 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TRINA SOLAR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRINA SOLAR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.12.2024 08:36 Uhr
97 Leser
Trina Solar Co., Ltd: Trinasolar cooperates with Retree to offset carbon emissions

Finanznachrichten News

MADRID, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global leader in smart photovoltaic and energy storage solutions Trinasolar and the Spanish group ReTree, which is dedicated to fighting deforestation, have joined forces in Spain in a program to protect biodiversity and promote the absorption of carbon emissions.

In the program, which is named Trina Forest, 1,500 trees will be planted over three years in Sierra Norte de Madrid and Teruel, Vértice del Frío. At the same time, ReTree will provide team-building reforestation activities for Trinasolar employees, the services of digitalization and monitoring of the planted trees.

Trinasolar staff in the Trina Forest project.

The first 500 trees have already been planted in Madrid and in Teruel, with staff of Trinasolar and volunteers being on hand for the planting. ReTree had suggested that Vértice del Frío was ripe for reforestation because it is at high risk of desertification and soil degradation. It is hoped that within a few years, with the help of the newly planted trees, the affected lands will enjoy the benefits of regeneration and will be rich in biodiversity.

Through the program, 14,016 square meters of degraded soil will be regenerated, and it is estimated that 44,358 kilograms of CO2 will be offset. The 1,500 trees will also nurture the soil with 9,515 liters of water.

Biodiversity is a critical factor in considering when choosing what kind of trees to plant. For Trina Forest, priority is being given to native species to preserve and maintain the biodiversity of each area.

In addition, once the trees are planted, real time carbon dioxide absorption data can be traced by Treegital, ReTree's digitalized monitoring platform.

Trinasolar adheres to the sustainability vision of "Solar Energy for All", and builds a unique Trinasolar sustainability management culture. The company has committed to achieve carbon neutrality at global organization by 2030 covering the dimensions of net-zero operation, net-zero supply chain, and net-zero product.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2579436/Pic_Retree.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trinasolar-cooperates-with-retree-to-offset-carbon-emissions-302329889.html

