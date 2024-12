Ashtead Group Plc - Directorate Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

Ashtead Group plc

12 December 2024

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Directorate Update

Ashtead Group plc announces that Lucinda Riches, non-executive director and Remuneration Committee chair, has been appointed a non-executive director of Kingfisher plc with effect from 1 January 2025.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700