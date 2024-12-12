Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - LunaJets is proud to announce the promotion of Guillaume Launay as Chief Executive Officer of the company and all its affiliate entities, effective 01 January 2025.

Guillaume Launay Appointed Chief Executive Officer of LunaJets

Founder Eymeric Segard will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the newly formed holding company, Luna Aviation Holding, overseeing the strategic vision and governance of the group.

Guillaume Launay joined LunaJets in 2016 as sales executive, then becoming Global Sales Director and Managing director. A graduate from École Hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL), Guillaume has played a pivotal role in LunaJets' growth and success.

"2024 has been another remarkable year of growth for us. I am deeply honoured to succeed Eymeric at the helm of the company he founded in 2007," Launay said. "Over the years, we have expanded our leadership beyond private jets to include group charter and sales and acquisitions services, and I look forward to working with our incredible team of over 90 employees to continue driving innovation and client satisfaction." he concluded.

"As our group continues to grow and diversify, now is the right time to separate the roles of CEO and Chairman. Guillaume is an exceptional leader. He is supported by a dedicated team of young, motivated managers and employees who are committed to our shared vision," Segard explains.

In his new role as Executive Chairman, Eymeric Segard will also retain leadership of LunaSolutions, the group's sales and acquisition division, which has experienced significant growth since he assumed responsibility in January 2024.

LunaJets is planning to expand its global footprint in 2025 by announcing new office openings. These additions will complement its established network in Geneva (HQ), London, Riga, Paris, Dubai, Madrid, Monaco, Zurich, and Gstaad.

About the company: LunaJets is a leading global provider of private jet charter solutions, headquartered in Geneva, with offices in London, Paris, Monaco, Riga, Dubai, Zurich, and Madrid. Backed by proprietary technology and a team of over 85 experts, LunaJets offers 24/7 independent advice for booking any private jet, anywhere in the world. Renowned for its highly flexible and tailored services, LunaJets handles all types of flights with precision and reliability, ensuring an exceptional client experience. In 2015, LunaJets became the first charter broker outside the US to achieve ARG/US certification, a mark of excellence that it proudly maintains to this day. Founded in 2007, LunaJets remains at the forefront of modern luxury travel, redefining the standard for private aviation brokering services.

