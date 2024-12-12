Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leading provider of real-time Digital Operations software that create Digital Twins that enable AI and other digital innovations, announced that it was recognized as a Representative Vendor in the newly published Gartner® Market Guide for Digital Twin of an Organization Platforms" report. edgeTI believes that the Company was identified for its focus on the operational excellence use case, followed by the manufacturing/supply chain and business performance management use cases.

Gartner states, "A digital twin of an organization helps to prioritize, guide, plan, monitor, simulate, analyze and scale complex initiatives. CIOs and technology innovation leaders can use this Market Guide to learn best practices for creating and using a digital twin of an organization platform."





"The 2024 coverage of Digital Twins and edgeTI's capabilities has been unprecedented. As I engaged customers, prospects, markets analysts, and investors, they appreciate the validation of edgeCore in Gartner reports like Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) Platforms," said Jim Barrett, CEO for edgeTI and Group Leader for Digital Twins in Forbes Tech Council. "We believe being recognized by Gartner reinforces our platform's value and capabilities to prospective buyers."





edgeTI has witnessed how a Digital Twin's ability to envision and control operations as well conceptualize, orchestrate, and optimize their function situationally in real-time are essential to many industries and business functions, such as government and defense groups responsible for specific charters and missions.

"Our platform reaches data where it lives without having to build and license another database, data warehouse or data lake. Extensive data mesh and data fabric capabilities, which use in memory storage, allow data to be directly written to authoritative sources. This accelerates time to value, dramatically reduces development costs, and lowers the data security and synchronization burden for complex enterprises," said Scott Lesley, Chief Technology Officer for edgeTI. "Further, edgeCore delivers composable applications capabilities to integrate existing applications at the UI level without making any code changes to the legacy applications."

Gartner Trademark and Disclaimer:

Gartner, Market Guide for Digital Twin of an Organization Platforms, Marc Kerremans and David Sugden , 20 November 2024

GARTNER is the registered trademark and service mark of Gartner Inc., and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or internationally and has been used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming their siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

