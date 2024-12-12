Christmas is just around the corner, and while the world is ablaze with lights and anticipation, the desire for a cozy and clean home is also increasing. With the innovative products in the FLOOR ONE series, Tineco offers perfect solutions on Amazon to make every home shine in the Christmas atmosphere without any stress, of course.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241212285616/en/

Brighten Up Your Christmas with Tineco's FLOOR ONE Series (Graphic: Business Wire)

FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6

Flexibility meets performance: The FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 is the ideal companion for households that value comfort. The STRETCH S6 can lie completely flat up to 180 degrees, which means it can easily clean even hard-to-reach corners. This flexible design ensures thorough cleaning in every situation.

Original price: 599 euros

Deal price: 469 euros (22% discount)

Period: December 9th December 22nd, 2024

FLOOR ONE S7 Pro

High-tech for the highest demands: The FLOOR ONE S7 Pro impresses with improved cleaning performance and smart technology. Thanks to its intelligent sensor technology, it automatically adjusts the cleaning intensity to the level of dirt and ensures deep cleaning at the touch of a button perfect for holiday visits and dinner parties. The FLOOR ONE S7 Pro has a self-cleaning brush that stays continuously clean thanks to MHCBS technology. A sticky scraper and a roller that rotates at 450 revolutions per minute with clean water ensure that the device always delivers optimal cleaning results.

Original price: 799 euros

Deal price: 499 euros (38% discount)

Period: December 9th December 22nd, 2024

FLOOR ONE S5

The all-rounder: The FLOOR ONE S5 combines powerful suction and mopping functions to effortlessly clean hard floors. Its large water tank and long battery life make it the perfect choice for large households. The FLOOR ONE S5 is equipped with the innovative iLoop smart sensor, which automatically detects dirt and adjusts the suction power in real time. This enables efficient and energy-saving cleaning.

Original price: 519 euros

Deal price: 299 euros (42% discount)

Period: December 9th December 22nd, 2024

FLOOR ONE SWITCH S6

Flexible and versatile: With its 2-in-1 design, the FLOOR ONE SWITCH S6 can be used both as a handheld vacuum cleaner and as a floor cleaner. Ideal for spontaneous use or thorough cleaning so no crumb from the Christmas cookies would be left behind. The SWITCH S6 is equipped with a removable SwitchPro-motor that allows you to easily switch between mopping and vacuuming. The device handles both wet and dry dirt, offering versatility and convenience for daily cleaning.

Original price: 649 euros

Deal price: 489 euros (25% discount)

Period: December 9th December 22nd, 2024

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices. For more information, visit it.tineco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241212285616/en/

Contacts:

silvia.shi@tineco.com