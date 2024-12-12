Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
PR Newswire
12.12.2024 09:06 Uhr
Outfit7 is Introducing the New Fashion Editor Feature in My Talking Angela 2

Finanznachrichten News

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the 10th anniversary of My Talking Angela, Outfit7 has introduced a brand-new premium feature in My Talking Angela 2-the Fashion Editor. This exciting addition allows players to unleash their creativity and to express their unique style as they design custom wardrobe items for their beloved virtual companion, Talking Angela. Using a 360-degree view, players can paint and style Angela's outfits from every angle, truly showcasing their skills and bringing their fashion ideas to life.

Unleash your creativity in My Talking Angela 2.

In the Fashion Editor, players become Angela's personal fashion designer, going beyond pre-designed outfits to create unique styles that allow her to be whoever or whatever they want her to be. Players have the freedom to craft and accessorize dazzling, one-of-a-kind looks, and to personalize each design directly on Angela's 3D model. What's even more exciting is that everything players create is saved in Angela's wardrobe, enabling them to mix and match their designs and enjoy their unique creations throughout the whole game. This experience isn't just about making clothes; it's about giving players the freedom to express themselves and personalize Angela's look in their own unique way.

How It works:

  • Pick your style piece: Start by choosing what to customize-whether it's headwear, clothes, or footwear, you decide what gets the custom-style treatment.
  • 360-degree fashion view: Rotate Angela's model in full 360 degrees, so you can see and perfect every detail from all angles.
  • Personalize with ease: Select base colors, patterns, and lengths; apply them directly to the 3D outfit, add stickers, and even cut and stitch pieces for a unique touch.
  • Mix and match: Every outfit you design is automatically saved to Angela's wardrobe. Switch up her style anytime, combining your custom creations for new looks across the entire game.
  • Complete the look: Don't just stop at clothes-add hats, shoes, and accessories to create a complete ensemble that reflects your own unique fashion vision.

Unleash your creativity and transform Angela's wardrobe with your unique designs! Download My Talking Angela 2 today and embrace your moment to shine in the world of fashion.

Please Note: In some territories, the feature may be subject to an additional purchase.

ABOUT MY TALKING ANGELA 2: Developed by Outfit7 Limited, My Talking Angela 2 blurs the lines between virtual pet games and simple life simulations. As players take care of Talking Angela, they join her on exciting adventures in the big city. The game offers a multitude of customization options, and activities ranging from travel, to music, to martial arts. With a wide range of features, My Talking Angela 2 provides endless entertainment for players of all ages. If you're ready to join Angela on her adventures, find more information HERE.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2577655/Outfit7_My_Talking_Angela_2.jpg

Media contact:
media@outfit7.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/outfit7-is-introducing-the-new-fashion-editor-feature-in-my-talking-angela-2-302328987.html

