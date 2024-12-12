Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.12.2024 09:06 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DeerRun Set to Enter the German Market with Smart Treadmills, Offering Personalized Fitness Solutions

Finanznachrichten News

BERLIN, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JOYFIT, a renowned sports technology company from the United States, has announced the official entry of its popular home fitness equipment brand, DeerRun, in Germany. DeerRun will will introduce its latest range of innovative products, filling a gap in the country's indoor fitness market.

DEERRUN Set to Enter German Market

DeerRun was created in response to a gap in the indoor fitness equipment market, where many products fail to meet the diverse needs of users. The JOYFIT team designed DeerRun's range of customized treadmills, blending fitness with daily life.

Since its launch, DeerRun has quickly become a leading smart treadmill brand in North America, thanks to its innovative products and the PitPat platform, known as the "Online Olympics Platform." With over 1 million treadmills sold globally, DeerRun engages tens of thousands of users daily in virtual races and fitness challenges on PitPat.

Kevin Zhang, founder of JOYFIT and CEO of DeerRun, attributes the brand's success to its innovative product design, integrated hardware-software ecosystem, and deep understanding of the indoor fitness industry's needs.

Q1 Pro - Compact Walking Pad

Original Price: €359 | Current Price: €179 (-50% OFF)

The Q1Pro treadmill is ideal for beginners and low-impact workouts, with a 136kg weight capacity and a maximum speed of 6kph. Its compact design (124.7 cm long, 53 cm wide) and quiet brushless motor (<45 dB) make it perfect for home use.

Q1 Mini - Ultra Convenient Walking Pad

Original Price: €269 | Current Price: €189 (-30% OFF)

The Q1 Mini is a compact, quiet treadmill with a 120kg weight capacity and a maximum speed of 6km/h. Its brushless motor (<45dB) and LED display track speed, time, distance, and calories, making it perfect for small spaces and light workouts like walking or jogging.

A5 Pro - 2 in 1 Walking and Running Solution

Original Price: €539 | Current Price: €359 (-33% OFF)

A5 Pro is a durable, compact treadmill (L: 132.5 cm, H: 107.5 cm, 158 kg) designed for adults. It offers speeds of 1-6 km/h when folded and up to 12 km/h when fully extended.

About DeerRun

Founded in the United States, DeerRun is dedicated to providing users worldwide with smart and comfortable indoor fitness experiences. Guided by its mission to "Make Fitness More Fun with Technology," the brand continually drives innovation and personalized design, contributing to global fitness culture.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2578711/DeerRun.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deerrun-set-to-enter-the-german-market-with-smart-treadmills-offering-personalized-fitness-solutions-302328985.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.