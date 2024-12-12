Clarivate Plc: Clarivate Launches AI-Powered Patent Search Solution in Derwent

Faster and more relevant results to empower critical IP decision-making

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced the launch of AI Search in Derwent. Combining artificial intelligence (AI) with the premier source of global patent data, Derwent World Patents Index (DWPI), this solution will enable intellectual property (IP) professionals to make reliable innovation decisions by finding more relevant patents in less time.

The new AI Search available today in Derwent Innovation uses a language transformer model to understand the context of the input text provided and return relevant results from more than 160 million patent records. It will help patent researchers, patent attorneys and other IP and R&D professionals perform accurate first-pass patentability searches, validate results to ensure relevant records are not missed, and navigate new or unfamiliar technology categories.

As the only AI patent search trained and powered by DWPI, this solution is adept at recognizing related concepts in patent publications. DWPI covers more than 120 million patents with an index of over 62 million invention families, as well as manually written abstracts clearly summarizing an invention's novelty, use and advantage in standard English.

Susan Johnson, patent agent and IP researcher, Boston Scientific, said: "I've tried other AI powered patent search tools, and Derwent AI Search is hands down the best. With other patent search tools, you often need to review up to 50 or even 200 results to find the most relevant records. With Derwent AI Search, the most relevant records are at the top of the list, which helps me save a lot of time when evaluating patentability."

Gordon Samson, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said: "The new AI Search capability in Derwent marks our latest milestone in using advanced technology to drive innovation. This solution will empower IP professionals to get to relevant patents in seconds, driving faster and more reliable decisions. Where they previously might have had to review and read dozens or even hundreds of patents for a prior art search, now they might read a fraction of that.

"Clarivate has a long-standing history of responsibly investing in and developing innovative IP technology. With decades of experience implementing AI to enhance our tools and solutions, we will continue to look for new ways to help our customers to think forward."

To learn more about the Derwent AI Search, visit here.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media Contact:

Jack Wan, External Communications Director

newsroom@clarivate.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarivate-launches-ai-powered-patent-search-solution-in-derwent-302329772.html