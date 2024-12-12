General Inception acquires Enable Medicine and announces strategic partnership to accelerate drug discovery with AI-led generative biological search

Enable Medicine is at the forefront of using generative AI models to search vast cellular atlases of disease to discover new therapeutic insights

Partnership will greatly boost the two companies' drug discovery and development capabilities

It comes after their first collaboration that led to Ennovate Pharma SAS, working on highly promising targets in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases

PALO ALTO, Calif. and MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Inception, a global biotech company igniter, and Enable Medicine, a leader in AI-led data analysis for biological research and drug discovery, today announce an equity and strategic partnership which will amplify their joint drug discovery capabilities. As part of this partnership, General Inception is acquiring Enable for an undisclosed amount.

The strategic partnership will give General Inception greater access to Enable Medicine's biological data platform, benefiting life science and biopharmaceutical researchers, while Enable Medicine will benefit from General Inception's drug development expertise and biotech ecosystem.

Power of generative biological search

Enable Medicine harnesses the revolutionary capabilities of AI to guide novel insights into biology and medicine. The platform unlocks the power of generative biological search, which uses cutting-edge AI models to search maps of disease for novel drug targets and indications. The approach prioritizes indexing high quality multimodal cellular data to enable the research community and pharmaceutical industry to quickly answer complex questions about disease.

Biological data is complex, fragmented and frequently inaccessible, with siloed organization and "single use data" meaning that critical insights may be obscured and groundbreaking therapeutic discovery hindered.

Enable is building the largest, most comprehensive biological atlas to index, integrate, and interrogate vast, multimodal datasets to generate profound, disease-relevant insights and accelerate discovery. By leveraging the computational power of generative AI to search these atlases, answers to previously unanswerable questions can be unlocked.

Proven track record

The two companies first collaborated in 2023, when they established Ennovate Pharma, which develops precision therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by leveraging biological atlases to identify, stratify and understand why certain patients do not respond to current therapies.

Using Enable's data platform and AI analysis tools, they revealed vital clinical insights about why some patients with certain autoimmune diseases fail to respond to standard-of-care treatments. After 18 months, they are addressing refractory and non-responder populations in autoimmune disease and have identified and validated several highly promising targets.

Aaron Mayer, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Enable Medicine, said: "Generative biological search of our Atlas of disease is unlocking the next generation of drug discovery. By working with General Inception, and its global network of experienced executives and drug developers, we will be able to jointly accelerate target discovery, develop optimal patient treatment strategies, and improve clinical drug positioning."

Venkat Reddy, President of Enable Medicine and Chief Scientific Officer of General Inception, added: "After the resounding success of our first collaboration, we have seen the tremendous power of Enable Medicine's platform and approach. By investing in Enable Medicine, and gaining access to their unique data and analytics platform, we can build a powerful new drug discovery offering."

Professor James Zou, who is an AI pioneer in life sciences and medicine, and is a member of Enable's Scientific Advisory Board, said: "Leveraging AI to help cure seemingly incurable diseases is possible, but only if we have the right data that can identify the correct biological targets in the first place. Organizing such data and finding such targets has historically been a real challenge.

"Enable Medicine has developed a hugely powerful new way of indexing and interrogating biological data to speed up this vital process. This partnership with General Inception will ensure its transformative technology can be put to use by many top researchers, working in a wide range of areas including cancer, autoimmune and inflammatory disease."

General Inception and Enable Medicine are now actively seeking data partnerships with healthcare providers and data repositories to utilize their joint approach to develop better drugs and patient treatment strategies.

Notes to Editors

About General Inception

General Inception (GI) is pioneering company creation as an Igniter company. General Inception partners with extraordinary scientific founders at the inception of their journey to efficiently translate their groundbreaking innovations into transformational companies that address humanity's grand challenges. As a business co-founder, GI brings together domain and functional expertise, executive talent, infrastructure and development resources, and capital to ignite, nurture and scale the company journey. GI is backed by leading venture capital firms Genoa Ventures, Hughes Ventures, Northpond Ventures, OMX Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, and Vertical Venture Partners.

For more information, please visit https://www.generalinception.com/.

About Enable Medicine

At Enable Medicine, our mission is to organize the world's biological data and make it searchable to generate profound new insights into health and disease. We are building the largest and most comprehensive atlas of human biology to index, interconnect and interrogate diverse data inputs from billions of cells and across thousands of patient data sets. On the Enable Medicine platform, scientists use the computational power of AI to search these atlases and unlock answers to previously unanswerable questions. Together, we empower those bringing the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics forward to deliver better patient outcomes. To accelerate your discoveries with AI-powered biological search on the Enable Medicine Platform, visit https://www.enablemedicine.com.

