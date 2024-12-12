Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.12.2024 09:48 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQUIDUCT WELCOMES IBROKER AS THE LATEST TRADING PARTICIPANT TO JOIN APEX

Finanznachrichten News

MADRID, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiduct, the retail-focused pan-European exchange, announced today that iBroker Global Markets S.V. is the newest trading participant to join its Best Execution service, Apex.

iBroker is the leading online broker in listed derivatives in Spain, specializing in the retail segment. Now, with its incorporation into Equiduct and as part of the company's new strategic plan, it is expanding its product offering to include European equities and ETFs.

iBroker and its clients are already leveraging Equiduct's high quality market data products, which offers a real-time consolidated view of liquidity from twelve major European markets.

By joining Equiduct, iBroker and its retail investors' client base, now have access to pan-European liquidity for over 1,900 stocks and ETF, joining over 7 million retail end clients that already benefit from the best-in class execution and market-data services provided by Equiduct.

Equiduct is fully committed to working alongside the Spanish retail brokerage community to ensure that an ever-growing number of individual investors receive the best possible execution for their transactions in Spanish & European equities and ETF.

Enrique Martí, CEO, iBroker, said: "Our incorporation into Equiduct strengthens iBroker's commitment to providing our clients with the highest quality execution when trading in European equity markets. For retail investors, ensuring transparency in execution is not just an added value but an essential obligation. Thanks to Equiduct, we now have advanced tools that enable us to meet this premise in an exceptional way.

We are excited about this new chapter, where we aim to position iBroker Global Markets not only as the benchmark for Spanish investors specializing in derivatives but also as a prominent option for a new profile of retail investors interested in equities, ETFs, and savings and investment products."

Wail Azizi, Chief Strategy Officer at Equiduct said: "I'd like to congratulate and welcome Enrique, Jon and the wider iBroker team to our exchange. We are delighted to be their chosen partner for expanding their retail business into European equities and ETFs. By delivering Best Execution on Europe's most popular names and cost-effective high-quality data, we enable iBroker to offer unparalleled value to their retail investors.

iBroker's success in the derivatives market demonstrates their leadership in making financial markets accessible to retail investors. Their strong commitment to financial education aligns seamlessly with Equiduct's mission to promote and empower retail investment. This partnership reflects our shared dedication to driving positive change in pan-European trading for retail investors."

Notes to editors

About Equiduct
Equiduct is an innovative, client driven pan-European exchange enabling retail brokers and institutional clients to achieve Best Execution in the most fragmented stocks and ETFs across 12 markets covering 16 European headline indices. Equiduct is a market segment of Börse Berlin, a regulated market operator under Article 44 of MiFID II. Börse Berlin is regulated by the Competent Authority Senatsverwaltung für Wirtschaft, Energie und Betriebe - Börsenaufsichtsbehörde and participation in trading is governed by German and European law. In 2023 it reported a turnover of €79bn and an overall ADV (average daily volume) of €310m.

About iBroker
iBroker Global Markets Sociedad de Valores is a leading Spanish online broker specializing in derivatives for retail investors. It provides brokerage services for futures and options on major international markets such as CME Group and EUREX, as well as OTC derivatives including CFDs and Forex.

The firm offers advanced trading platforms, developed in-house with a strong emphasis on technology. Its mission is to deliver an intuitive, secure, and efficient investment experience across both web and mobile platforms, with seamless integration options for leading solutions like TradingView and Visual Chart.

Through its recent agreement with Equiduct, iBroker has expanded its financial product offering to include European stocks and ETFs. The company plans to continue adding new products throughout 2025, reaffirming its commitment to innovation and diversification.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/equiduct-welcomes-ibroker-as-the-latest-trading-participant-to-join-apex-302324079.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.