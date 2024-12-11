WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today reported results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended October 31, 2024. Sales were $744 million, a 4% increase compared to the prior year's fourth quarter sales of $719 million. The increase in fourth quarter 2024 sales included the favorable 6% impact of acquisitions and favorable currency translation of 1%, offset by an organic sales decrease of 3%.

Net income was $122 million, or earnings per diluted share of $2.12, compared to prior year's fourth quarter net income of $128 million, or earnings per diluted share of $2.22. Adjusted net income was $160 million, an increase from prior year adjusted net income of $156 million. Fourth quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per diluted share were $2.78 compared to prior year adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.71.

EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $241 million, or 32% of sales, an increase of 4% compared to prior year EBITDA of $227 million, also at 32% of sales.

Commenting on the Company's fiscal 2024 fourth quarter results, Nordson President and Chief Executive Officer Sundaram Nagarajan said, "I appreciate our team's focus and commitment to our customers, which delivered results above our fourth quarter guidance expectations. Our Advanced Technology Solutions segment delivered year-over-year fourth quarter sales growth, as electronics demand continued to steadily improve at fiscal year-end. During the down electronics cycle, our ATS team holistically implemented the NBS Next growth framework, making them responsive to the needs of our customers while also delivering a strong incremental operating performance. Our industrial product lines performed well against record comparisons from prior year. I'm also pleased with the early integration of our Atrion Medical acquisition, which contributed positively to the quarter."

Fourth Quarter Segment Results

Industrial Precision Solutions sales of $392 million decreased 3% compared to the prior year fourth quarter, driven by a 5% organic sales decrease, a favorable acquisition impact of 1%, and a favorable currency impact of 1%. The organic sales decrease, following record organic sales in prior year fourth quarter, was driven by our industrial coatings, polymer processing and precision agriculture product lines, partially offset by double-digit growth in nonwovens product lines. Operating profit was $126 million in the quarter, or 32% of sales, a decrease of 4% compared to the prior year operating profit. The decrease in operating profit was driven by lower sales. EBITDA in the quarter was $143 million, or 37% of sales, a 3% decrease from the prior year fourth quarter EBITDA of $148 million, which also was 37% of sales.

Medical and Fluid Solutions sales of $200 million increased 19% compared to the prior year fourth quarter, driven primarily by the acquisition of Atrion, which offset an organic sales decrease of 3% and a favorable currency impact of 1%. The organic sales decrease was driven by softness in medical interventional solutions product lines, partially offset by modest growth in our medical fluid components and fluid solutions product lines. Operating profit totaled $44 million in the quarter, or 22% of sales, a decrease of 8% compared to the prior year operating profit. EBITDA in the quarter was $72 million, or 36% of sales, an increase versus the prior year fourth quarter EBITDA of $62 million, or 37% of sales.

Advanced Technology Solutions sales of $152 million increased 5% compared to the prior year fourth quarter, driven by an organic sales increase of 4% and a favorable currency impact of 1%. The organic sales increase was driven by double-digit growth in select test and inspection product lines and modest growth in our electronics processing product lines. Operating profit totaled $33 million in the quarter, or 22% of sales, an increase of 6% compared to the prior year operating profit due to higher sales and improved profit margins. EBITDA in the quarter was $41 million, or 27% of sales, an increase from the prior year fourth quarter EBITDA of $35 million, or 24% of sales.

Fiscal 2024 Full Year Results

Sales for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, were a record $2.7 billion, an increase of 2% compared to the prior year. This sales growth was driven by a favorable acquisition impact of 5%, partially offset by a 3% decrease in organic volume.

Net income was $467 million, or earnings per diluted share of $8.11, compared to prior year's net income of $487 million, or earnings per diluted share of $8.46. Adjusted net income was $561 million, a decrease from prior year adjusted net income of $567 million. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $9.73 compared to prior year adjusted earnings per diluted share of $9.85.

EBITDA was $849 million, or 32% of sales, compared to prior year EBITDA of $819 million, or 31% of sales. Free cash flow for the full-year was $492 million, which was a conversion rate of 105% of net income.

Reflecting on fiscal 2024, Mr. Nagarajan continued, "In 2021, we launched our Ascend strategy with the milestone of achieving $3 billion in annual sales and greater than 30% EBITDA margins by 2025. The strategy is delivering results and has ample runway to accelerate. Our diversified portfolio, built on our leadership in niche end markets with differentiated products, is delivering balanced results in the ever-changing macro environment. Our acquisition strategy is generating growth, and I am pleased with the integration and deployment of the NBS Next growth framework. We also continued to generate strong free cash flow in the year, allowing us to consistently reinvest in the business while returning cash to our shareholders."

Outlook

Following four consecutive years of record-setting performance, we enter fiscal 2025 with approximately $580 million in backlog.

Based on the combination of order entry, backlog, current exchange rates and anticipated end market expectations, we anticipate delivering sales in the range of $2,750 to $2,870 million in fiscal 2025. Full year fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings are forecasted in the range of $9.70 to $10.50 per diluted share.

First quarter fiscal 2025 sales are forecasted in the range of $615 to $655 million with adjusted earnings in the range of $1.95 to $2.15 per diluted share.

Commenting on fiscal 2025 guidance, Nagarajan said, "Considering the evolving global macro-environment, we are entering 2025 with a conservative viewpoint. The fiscal first quarter is seasonally Nordson's weakest quarter due to the holiday and calendar year-end slowdowns and cautious customer spending. While we remain confident about the long-term growth drivers of our end markets, we are being prudent about our expectations for end market recovery timing, particularly for our electronics and agricultural product lines. Even in uncertain times, our team delivers operational excellence and strong cash flow due to our close-to-the-customer business model, diversified niche end markets, differentiated products and the NBS Next growth framework."

Nordson management will provide additional commentary on these results and outlook during its previously announced webcast on Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. eastern time, which can be accessed at https://investors.nordson.com. Information about Nordson's investor relations and shareholder services is available from Lara Mahoney, vice president, investor relations and corporate communications at (440) 204-9985 or lara.mahoney@nordson.com.

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands except for per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 October 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 Sales $ 744,482 $ 719,313 $ 2,689,921 $ 2,628,632 Cost of sales 341,658 335,220 1,203,792 1,203,227 Gross profit 402,824 384,093 1,486,129 1,425,405 Gross margin % 54.1 % 53.4 % 55.2 % 54.2 % Selling & administrative expenses 223,932 199,054 812,128 752,644 Operating profit 178,892 185,039 674,001 672,761 Interest expense - net (27,282 ) (25,921 ) (84,011 ) (56,825 ) Other income (expense) - net (3,538 ) 1,462 (4,509 ) (597 ) Income before income taxes 148,072 160,580 585,481 615,339 Income taxes 25,904 32,802 118,197 127,846 Net Income $ 122,168 $ 127,778 $ 467,284 $ 487,493 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 57,188 57,020 57,176 57,090 Diluted 57,603 57,552 57,616 57,631 Earnings per share: Basic earnings $ 2.14 $ 2.24 $ 8.17 $ 8.54 Diluted earnings $ 2.12 $ 2.22 $ 8.11 $ 8.46

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) October 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,952 $ 115,679 Receivables - net 594,663 590,886 Inventories - net 476,935 454,775 Other current assets 87,482 67,970 Total current assets 1,275,032 1,229,310 Property, plant & equipment - net 544,607 392,846 Goodwill 3,280,819 2,784,201 Other assets 900,508 845,413 $ 6,000,966 $ 5,251,770 Notes payable and debt due within one year $ 103,928 $ 115,662 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 424,549 466,427 Total current liabilities 528,477 582,089 Long-term debt 2,101,197 1,621,394 Other liabilities 439,100 450,227 Total shareholders' equity 2,932,192 2,598,060 $ 6,000,966 $ 5,251,770

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net Income $ 467,284 $ 487,493 Depreciation and amortization 136,175 111,898 Other non-cash items 5,883 16,105 Changes in operating assets and liabilities and other (53,149 ) 25,786 Net cash provided by operating activities 556,193 641,282 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (64,410 ) (34,583 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (789,996 ) (1,422,780 ) Other - net 10,008 20,484 Net cash used in investing activities (844,398 ) (1,436,879 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance (repayment) of long-term debt 464,353 976,043 Repayment of finance lease obligations (6,148 ) (6,840 ) Dividends paid (161,438 ) (150,356 ) Issuance of common shares 31,067 21,373 Purchase of treasury shares (33,339 ) (89,708 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 294,495 750,512 Effect of exchange rate change on cash (6,017 ) (2,693 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 273 (47,778 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 115,679 163,457 End of period $ 115,952 $ 115,679

NORDSON CORPORATION SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC SEGMENT (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Sales Variance October 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 Organic Acquisitions Currency Total SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial precision solutions $ 392,150 $ 405,436 (5.5 )% 1.2 % 1.0 % (3.3 )% Medical and fluid solutions 200,223 168,632 (3.2 )% 21.4 % 0.5 % 18.7 % Advanced technology solutions 152,109 145,245 3.9 % - % 0.8 % 4.7 % Total sales $ 744,482 $ 719,313 (3.0 )% 5.7 % 0.8 % 3.5 % SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION Americas 323,170 315,635 (6.0 )% 8.9 % (0.5 )% 2.4 % Europe 185,350 184,297 (6.6 )% 4.6 % 2.6 % 0.6 % Asia Pacific 235,962 219,381 4.2 % 2.0 % 1.4 % 7.6 % Total sales $ 744,482 $ 719,313 (3.0 )% 5.7 % 0.8 % 3.5 % Twelve Months Ended Sales Variance October 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 Organic Acquisitions Currency Total SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial precision solutions $ 1,484,249 $ 1,391,046 0.1 % 6.6 % - % 6.7 % Medical and fluid solutions 695,452 660,316 (0.2 )% 5.4 % 0.1 % 5.3 % Advanced technology solutions 510,220 577,270 (11.4 )% - % (0.2 )% (11.6 )% Total sales $ 2,689,921 $ 2,628,632 (2.5 )% 4.8 % - % 2.3 % SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION Americas 1,178,626 1,149,760 (1.9 )% 4.3 % 0.1 % 2.5 % Europe 726,100 682,676 (5.1 )% 10.2 % 1.3 % 6.4 % Asia Pacific 785,195 796,196 (1.0 )% 1.0 % (1.4 )% (1.4 )% Total sales $ 2,689,921 $ 2,628,632 (2.5 )% 4.8 % - % 2.3 %

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - NET INCOME TO EBITDA (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 October 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 Net income 122,168 127,778 467,284 487,493 Income taxes 25,904 32,802 118,197 127,846 Interest expense - net 27,282 25,921 84,011 56,825 Other expense - net 3,538 (1,462 ) 4,509 597 Depreciation and amortization 36,528 31,261 136,175 111,898 Inventory step-up amortization (1) 4,759 4,556 7,703 8,862 Severance and other (1) 12,717 - 17,332 5,487 Acquisition-related costs (1) 8,200 6,244 13,957 19,966 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (2) 241,096 227,100 849,168 818,974

(1) Represents severance as well as fees and non-cash inventory charges associated with acquisitions. (2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used by management to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations. EBITDA is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments, such as severance, fees and non-cash inventory charges associated with acquisitions, plus depreciation and amortization.

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - EBITDA (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 October 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial precision solutions $ 392,150 $ 405,436 $ 1,484,249 $ 1,391,046 Medical and fluid solutions 200,223 168,632 695,452 660,316 Advanced technology solutions 152,109 145,245 510,220 577,270 Total sales $ 744,482 $ 719,313 $ 2,689,921 $ 2,628,632 OPERATING PROFIT Industrial precision solutions $ 126,254 $ 131,450 $ 470,559 $ 460,889 Medical and fluid solutions 44,264 48,041 187,731 189,367 Advanced technology solutions 33,464 31,526 94,231 101,662 Corporate (25,090 ) (25,978 ) (78,520 ) (79,157 ) Total operating profit $ 178,892 $ 185,039 $ 674,001 $ 672,761 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS (1) Industrial precision solutions $ 2,899 $ 4,658 $ 8,976 $ 4,658 Medical and fluid solutions 10,761 - 10,761 1,479 Advanced technology solutions 3,816 - 5,895 14,304 Corporate 8,200 6,142 13,360 13,874 Total adjustments $ 25,676 $ 10,800 $ 38,992 $ 34,315 DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION Industrial precision solutions $ 14,035 $ 12,062 $ 56,856 $ 33,228 Medical and fluid solutions 17,239 13,547 58,061 54,988 Advanced technology solutions 3,340 3,529 13,433 15,185 Corporate 1,914 2,123 7,825 8,497 Total depreciation & amortization $ 36,528 $ 31,261 $ 136,175 $ 111,898 EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (2) Industrial precision solutions $ 143,188 37 % $ 148,170 37 % $ 536,391 36 % $ 498,775 36 % Medical and fluid solutions 72,264 36 % 61,588 37 % 256,553 37 % 245,834 37 % Advanced technology solutions 40,620 27 % 35,055 24 % 113,559 22 % 131,151 23 % Corporate (14,976 ) (17,713 ) (57,335 ) (56,786 ) Total EBITDA $ 241,096 32 % $ 227,100 32 % $ 849,168 32 % $ 818,974 31 %

(1) Represents severance as well as fees and non-cash inventory charges associated with acquisitions. (2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used by management to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations. EBITDA is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments, such as severance, fees and non-cash inventory charges associated with acquisitions, plus depreciation and amortization.

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 October 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 GAAP AS REPORTED Operating profit $ 178,892 $ 185,039 $ 674,001 $ 672,761 Other / interest expense - net (30,820 ) (24,459 ) (88,520 ) (57,422 ) Net income 122,168 127,778 467,284 487,493 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.12 $ 2.22 $ 8.11 $ 8.46 Shares outstanding - diluted 57,603 57,552 57,616 57,631 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS Inventory step-up amortization $ 4,759 $ 4,556 $ 7,703 $ 8,862 Severance and other 12,717 - 17,332 5,487 Acquisition costs 8,200 6,244 13,957 19,966 ACQUISITION AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLES $ 19,560 $ 17,880 $ 76,972 $ 59,719 INTEREST 908 6,817 908 6,817 Total adjustments $ 46,144 $ 35,497 $ 116,872 $ 100,851 Adjustments net of tax $ 38,071 $ 28,247 $ 93,278 $ 79,898 EPS effect of adjustments and other discrete tax items $ 0.66 $ 0.49 $ 1.62 $ 1.39 NON-GAAP MEASURES-ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Adjusted net income (1) $ 160,239 $ 156,025 $ 560,562 $ 567,391 Adjusted earnings per share (2) $ 2.78 $ 2.71 $ 9.73 $ 9.85

(1) Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income plus tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items. (2) Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure defined as GAAP EPS adjusted for tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items.

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - OPERATING CASH FLOW TO FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Year to Date October 31, 2024 July 31, 2024 April 30, 2024 January 31, 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 556,193 $ 459,812 $ 294,964 $ 172,356 Additions to property, plant and equipment (64,410 ) (43,786 ) (21,907 ) (7,530 ) Free Cash Flow - Year to Date (1) 491,783 416,026 273,057 164,826 Free Cash Flow - Quarter to Date (2) 75,757 142,969 108,231 164,826 Net Income - Year to Date $ 467,284 Free Cash Flow Conversion (3) 105 % Year to Date October 31, 2023 July 31, 2023 April 30, 2023 January 31, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 641,282 $ 478,072 $ 287,905 $ 123,337 Additions to property, plant and equipment (34,583 ) (24,244 ) (15,349 ) (9,302 ) Free Cash Flow (1) 606,699 453,828 272,556 114,035 Free Cash Flow - Quarter to Date (2) 152,871 181,272 158,521 114,035

(1) Free Cash Flow - Year to Date is a non-GAAP measure used by management to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations and is defined as Net cash provided by operating activities minus Additions to property, plant and equipment. (2) Free Cash Flow - Quarter to Date is a non-GAAP measure used by management to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations and is equal to Free Cash Flow - Year to Date less prior period Free Cash Flow - Year to Date. (3) Free Cash Flow Conversion - Year to Date is a non-GAAP measure used by management to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations and is defined as Free Cash Flow - Year to Date divided by Net Income - Year to Date. Management uses certain non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and EBITDA, internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results, and evaluate the Company's current performance. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, the Company believes these measures are important to investors in understanding the Company's current and future operating results as seen through the eyes of management. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enabling them to better assess changes in the Company's core business across different time periods. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures to other companies' non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. Amounts may not add due to rounding.

