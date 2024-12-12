New research from China shows that using rigid connectors instead of polyester ropes in floating photovoltaic arrays may help reduce the relative motion of floats and simplify the layout of the connection system. Researchers from China's Harbin Engineering University have explored the use of single-rod rigid connectors in floating PV setups and have found that these connectors offer a series of advantages over polyester ropes. The research group conducted several numerical simulations on different floating PV system sizes, different rod lengths, and different degrees of movement freedoms. "Currently, ...

