Drewberry acquired by Brown & Brown

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee benefits specialists Drewberry has been acquired by Brown & Brown (Europe) Limited (Brown & Brown).

Drewberry Insurance Logo

Founded in 2009 by Andrew Jenkinson and Tom Conner, Brighton and London-based Drewberry offers employee benefits solutions, workplace pension support, consumer and business protection and private medical insurance services.

Following the acquisition, Drewberry will operate as part of Premier Choice Group (PCG), Brown & Brown's health, employee benefit and protection division.

Andrew Jenkinson and Tom Conner will join the Premier Choice Group leadership team, and all Drewberry teammates will remain in their current roles and locations to ensure continuity and service excellence.

Commenting on the acquisition, Andrew Jenkinson, Director and Co-Founder of Drewberry, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for Drewberry to join forces with a global leader like Brown & Brown while continuing to deliver the tailored, personal services that our customers have come to expect."

Stephen Hough, Director of Premier Choice Group, added: "Drewberry has established itself as a forward-thinking, service-led business in the employee benefits market.

"Their unique technology platform, workplace pension service and specialisation in key growth areas align perfectly with our vision at Premier Choice Group, and we're excited to welcome Andrew, Tom and the entire Drewberry team to PCG."

The terms of the deal are undisclosed.

About Drewberry

Drewberry is a trusted provider of employee benefits and financial services, offering solutions in workplace pension support, private medical insurance, consumer and business protection and more. Their innovative platform helps businesses and employees access tailored benefit solutions with ease. For more information, please visit www.drewberryinsurance.co.uk.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 16,000 teammates and 500+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. Our Europe group operates retail broking, specialist MGA, network and Lloyd's businesses, enabling the business to serve the growing insurance and risk management needs of its customers.

For more information, please visit bbrown.com/uk or bbinsurance.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2578945/Drewberry_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/drewberry-acquired-by-brown--brown-302329490.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
