MYCOM OSI and Globe win the 2024 Telecom Review Leaders' Summit Excellence Award for Most Innovative Product/Service for Automation

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MYCOM OSI, a leading independent provider of Network Assurance and Service Experience Assurance solutions to some of the world's largest communications service providers (CSPs), today announced that it has been selected alongside Globe, one of the largest CSPs in the Philippines, as the Winner of the Most Innovative Product/Service for Automation Excellence Awards at the 2024 edition of Telecom Review Leaders' Summit.

Globe is a leading telecommunications and digital solutions provider in the Philippines delivering mobile, fixed, broadband, data, and managed services to over 61.9 million customers. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and SingTel, both recognized industry leaders in the region.

Globe has deployed the MYCOM OSI Service Experience Assurance solution across its end-to-end mobile, broadband and enterprise networks. This transformation established a zero-touch network incident lifecycle including proactive issue detection, ticketing, notification, remediation and dispatching for mobile and home broadband services.

Globe has been able to offload 86% of all impacting network events to the zero touch platform, which is managing nearly 100% of the network topology achieving over a 90% reduction in time to trigger customer notifications while enabling reskilling and redeployment of resources to future proof and forward-looking roles.

"This solution allows us to prioritize our customers' needs through automation and delivers key capabilities to support a seamless mobile and fiber experience," said Matthew Slee, Senior Advisor for Network Operations and Assurance at Globe.

"We are honored to share this award with our partner MYCOM OSI at the Telecom Review Leaders' Summit. This toolkit gives us the ability to manage a complex, multi-vendor, multi-technology, and vendor agnostic environment with no intervention at scale. The topology-driven intelligent root cause and service impact analysis allows us to offload the entire repair lifecycle to the system improving our customer experience, driving down operational costs and redeploying resources to areas it matters most," Matthew stated.

Charles Bligh, CEO, MYCOM OSI, said, "We take great pride in our long-standing relationship with the team at Globe. To jointly win this award at Telecom Review Leaders' Summit with Globe affirms the cost and efficiency savings on offer from our innovative Service Experience Assurance Solution. The vision of Network Automation at Globe has been made a reality through this partnership with MYCOM OSI and our award-winning Automation Solutions."

