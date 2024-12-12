DFDS A/S: NOVEMBER VOLUMES: CONTINUED FREIGHT & PASSENGER GROWTH

INVESTOR NEWS no. 88 - 12 December 2024

Ferry - freight: Total volumes in November 2024 were 10.4% above 2023 and up 4.7% adjusted for the addition of Strait of Gibraltar routes in 2024, closure of Calais-Tilbury in 2023, and the sale of Oslo-Frederikshavn-Copenhagen in 2024.

North Sea, Channel, and Baltic Sea volumes were all, also in November, above 2023 following growth on most routes. Mediterranean volumes were in November below 2023 following increased competition in one corridor.

For the last twelve months 2024-23, the total transported freight lane metres increased 7.7% to 41.4m from 38.4m in 2023-22. The increase was 3.9% adjusted for the above route changes.

Ferry - passenger: The number of passengers in November 2024 was 37.6% above 2023 and up 22.4% adjusted for the above route changes. The adjusted increase was due to mainly higher Channel volumes supported by a timing difference of the fall half-term break in the UK. The number of cars was 40.4% above 2023 and up 8.4% adjusted for route changes.

For the last twelve months 2024-23, the total number of passengers increased 47.2% to 6.6m compared to 4.5m for 2023-22. The increase was 8.0% adjusted for route changes.

DFDS ferry volumes November Last twelve months Freight 2022 2023 2024 Change 2022 2023 2024 Change Lane metres, '000 3,481 3,350 3,698 10.4% 42,251 38,403 41,369 7.7% Passenger 2022 2023 2024 Change 2022 2023 2024 Change Passengers, '000 180 188 259 37.6% 3,550 4,480 6,594 47.2%

DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in our European route network enabling trade and travel in and around Europe. The December 2024 volume report is expected to be published on 13 January 2025 at around 10.00am CET.

Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karen Boesen, CFO +45 20 58 58 40

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard, Media +45 42 30 38 47





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 17,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

