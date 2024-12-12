Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - AhaSlides today announced the launch of its AI Presentation Assistant, a new technology that automatically generates interactive presentation content. This corporate development marks a significant expansion of the company's interactive presentation platform capabilities.

The AI Presentation Assistant automatically creates polls, quizzes, and engagement activities from simple text prompts, addressing the growing demand for efficient content creation in professional and educational settings.

"Today's launch of our AI Presentation Assistant represents a major milestone in our mission to streamline content creation," said Dave Bui, CEO of AhaSlides. "This technology enables our platform to generate complete interactive presentations in minutes, saving users up to 2 hours each day."

Key Features of the New AI Assistant:

Instant quiz generation

Smart content recommendations

Real-time optimization

Integration with existing presentation workflows

The AI Presentation Assistant is available immediately to all AhaSlides users, with enterprise-specific features accessible through premium plans.

About AhaSlides:

AhaSlides, headquartered in Singapore, develops interactive presentation software that enables real-time audience engagement. The company specializes in transforming static presentations into dynamic experiences through live polls, quizzes, and interactive elements, serving the education, corporate, and events sectors globally.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233322

SOURCE: Growyourtraction