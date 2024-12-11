Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D6F4 | ISIN: KYG6256B1068 | Ticker-Symbol: 193
Frankfurt
03.07.24
09:59 Uhr
10,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DENALI CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DENALI CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.12.2024 22:06 Uhr
8 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DECA) (the "Company") announced today that it has deposited into the Company's trust account (the "Trust Account") an aggregate of $15,063.74 to fund the one-month extension from December 11, 2024 to January 11, 2025. This deposit was funded via a convertible promissory note with a principal amount of up to $180,000 issued by the Company to Scilex Holding Company (Nasdaq: SCLX, "Scilex"), which bears no interest and is repayable on the earlier of the effective date of the consummation of the Company's initial business combination or the date of the liquidation of the Company. Upon the closing of a business combination, the note is convertible, at Scilex's discretion, into the Company's Class A ordinary shares at a conversion price of $10.00 per share. Any future drawdowns of the remaining $104,708.30 principal amount available under the convertible promissory note are expected to fund future one-month extensions as necessary to provide additional time for the Company to complete a business combination.

About the Company

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, risks and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.