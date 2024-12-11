Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DKXA | ISIN: US27877D1046 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
09.12.24
15:30 Uhr
0,990 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECD AUTOMOTIVE DESIGN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECD AUTOMOTIVE DESIGN INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.12.2024 22:36 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

E.C.D. Automotive Design: ECD Auto Design Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Delisting Notice

Finanznachrichten News

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECDA) ("ECA Auto Design" or the "Company"), an industry leader in delivering restored, modified and electrified Land Rover Defenders, Jaguars, Ford Mustangs, and Toyota FJs, received a notice (the "Notice") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that, because the Company is delinquent in filing its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company no longer complies with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Listing Rule"), which requires companies with securities listed on Nasdaq to timely file all required periodic reports with the SEC. The Notice provided that the Company shall have 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Listing Rule, and if Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, Nasdaq can grant the Company an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Filing's due date, or until May 19, 2025, to regain compliance with the Listing Rule.

The Company is diligently working to complete its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and the Company expects to complete and file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 with the SEC to regain compliance with the Listing Rule prior to the expiration of the 60 day period.

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under the symbol ECDA on the Nasdaq Stock Market, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, the Jaguar E-Type and we have recently added the Ford Mustang and Toyota FJs. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence ("ASE") craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British "gear heads" whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters, known as the "Rover Dome," is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

Investor Contact:
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group - MZ North America
ECDA@mzgroup.us
+561 489 5315

SOURCE: ECD Automotive Design, Inc.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.