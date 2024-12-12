France added an additional 3. 5 GW of solar during the first three quarters of this year, compared to 2. 3 GW during the same period of 2023. The country's total installed solar capacity now stands at 23. 7 GW, including 22. 9 GW in mainland France. From pv magazine France France deployed 3. 5 GW of solar during the first three quarters of this year, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Ecological Transition. This compares to 2. 3 GW during the same period of 2023. Installations of more than 500 kW equate to a third (34%) of newly installed power this year but only 0. 1% of the ...

