Computershare Limited (ASX: CPU) has announced that it has agreed to acquire ingage IR Limited.

ingage provides investor relations and engagement software to help listed companies around the world build and manage their investor relations function.

The company has clients in 15 countries globally and was included in the FT1000 ranking of Europe's fastest-growing companies in 2023 and 2024.

Fiona Chalmers, global Head of Issuer Services at Computershare, said: "Shareholder connectivity is increasing in its strategic importance for our clients, and it's critical that companies maintain a first-rate Investor Relations function in a rapidly changing landscape.

"Acquiring ingage is an important step in growing and developing the suite of services that we offer listed companies, including greater support for investor relations teams and engagement with their shareholder registers.

"The acquisition means that Computershare remains at the forefront of data-led services that assist companies in engaging with shareholders to help them achieve strategic success."

Michael Hufton, Founder and Managing Director at ingage, said: "The team and services that we provide at ingage complement Computershare's offering very well, and we're really pleased to be joining the Computershare group.

"Being part of Computershare will enable us to build on our industry-leading IR solutions, invest further in the team and accelerate product development for our clients."

ingage's team is based in London and Wroclaw in Poland, and Computershare said it expects all staff members to transfer as part of the deal.

The parties anticipate that the acquisition will complete by the end of the year and will work collaboratively to ensure the smooth transition of the business and staff.

About Computershare Limited (CPU)

Computershare (ASX: CPU) is a global market leader in transfer agency and share registration, employee equity plans, proxy solicitation and stakeholder communications. We also specialise in corporate trust, mortgage servicing and a range of other diversified financial and governance services.

Founded in 1978, Computershare is renowned for its expertise in high integrity data management, high volume transaction processing and reconciliations, payments and stakeholder engagement. Many of the world's leading organisations use us to streamline and maximise the value of relationships with their investors, employees, creditors and customers.

Computershare is represented in all major financial markets and has over 12,000 employees worldwide.

For more information, visit www.computershare.com.

