Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJTU | ISIN: SE0015245535 | Ticker-Symbol: CD20
Frankfurt
12.12.24
09:15 Uhr
2,430 Euro
+0,015
+0,62 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NELLY GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NELLY GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.12.2024 09:16 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nelly Group AB: Extraordinary General Meeting in Nelly

Finanznachrichten News

Nelly Group AB (publ) ("Nelly") today held an Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM"). The EGM resolved in accordance with the proposals of the Board.

The EGM resolved on a dividend of SEK 0.83 per ordinary share, and the record date for the dividend was set to Monday 16 December 2024. The dividend is expected to be distributed via Euroclear Sweden AB on Thursday 19 December 2024.

The EGM further resolved to adopt a share program for senior executives in Nelly as well as on a directed share issue of a maximum of 67,257 ordinary shares to the participants in the program.

For more information, please contact:
Helena Karlinder-Östlundh, CEO
+ 46 70 300 92 11
ir@nelly.com

About Nelly Group

Nelly Group operates nelly.com which is one of the Nordic region's strongest fashion brands for young women and nlyman.com. The core is the own brand in combination with digital sales directly to our target group. Nelly has created a strong commitment through a high degree of fashion and digital marketing. The company has 0.9 million customers and sales of SEK 1.1 billion per year. The group was previously called Qliro Group. Nelly Groups is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the small-cap segment with the ticker "NELLY".

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.