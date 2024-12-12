Krakatoa Jardim Becomes the First Official Distributor of SYNLawn in Portugal

Krakatoa Jardim , a garden construction and maintenance business, announced it has joined the global network of distributors of SYNLawn , an international manufacturer and innovator of bio-based artificial grass. As an official and exclusive distributor of SYNLawn in Portugal, the company will carry SYNLawn's premium line of synthetic turf and surfacing products.

"We're excited to be the first distributor of SYNLawn in Portugal," said António Matos, the owner and CEO of Krakatoa Jardim. "We look forward to offering SYNLawn's innovative products to our commercial and residential clients to enhance their landscaping projects."

Krakatoa Jardim started its business more than 20 years ago. In addition to offering garden construction and maintenance services, the company imports outdoor furniture directly from Bali, Indonesia, which it incorporates into its landscaping designs. In the past decade, the company started installing artificial turf. The company team includes Rita Raposo, a landscape architect, and 10 gardeners.

"We're very pleased to offer our plant-based artificial grass products to the people of Portugal," said George Neagle, president of SYNLawn Global. "Improving environmental sustainability in the landscaping industry is a primary initiative of our company. We are delighted to help Krakatoa Jardim provide their clients with more sustainable landscaping solutions."

"We are delighted to welcome Krakatoa Jardim as our first partner in Portugal," said Wolfgang Beck, Business Unit Manager of SYNLawn Europe. "In addition to our shared vision of offering premium products to the Portuguese market, we have been on the same wavelength from the very first moment, not only in business but also as people. This will be the beginning of a long, successful partnership."

Krakatoa Jardim is located at Avenida Europa 257 Cacia 3800-533 in Aveiro. Visit www.krakatoajardim.com for more information about the expert services and products offered by the company. Contact Krakatoa Jardim by phone at +351 234 186 525. Learn more about SYNLawn and its premium line of artificial turf products at SYNLawn.com .

About SYNLawn®

For more than 20 years, SYNLawn ® has led the industry as the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass and synthetic surfacing. As part of the Sport Group Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's product offerings also include Calico Greens, an upscale line of artificial wall displays. SYNLawn's turnkey network of over 120 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. SYNLawn uses PCR content and bio-based ingredients and consumer-conscious additives to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 350,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. SYNLawn has installed over 150 million square feet of U.S. soy-backed grass in the United States of America and over 30 other countries since 2008. SYNLawn added more soy than ever to its products in 2021. For more information, visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Pinterest and YouTube .

SOURCE: SYNLawn

View the original press release on accesswire.com