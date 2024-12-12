The agrivoltaic project, with a production capacity of up to 5,011 MW, will cover 2 km of the Orellana Canal in Cáceres, western Spain. From pv magazine Spain Spanish energy company Acciona Energía is planning an agrivoltaic project to be deployed over the Orellana Canal in Cáceres, western Spain. The company says the PVORELLANA project "will demonstrate a new solution and business model for photovoltaic energy generation: agrovoltaic solar channels, a sustainable technology capable of producing energy thanks to photovoltaic panels placed on water channels. " It adds the main objective of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...