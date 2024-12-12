Deep network visibility in an ultra-reliable, stackable, compact 1RU form-factor.

Packet capture authority, Endace, today announced the world's most scalable 100GbE packet capture platform. The new addition to the EndaceProbe product line delivers the same enterprise-class, always-on packet capture, fast global search and analysis across on-premises and hybrid cloud environments, and deep network visibility that EndaceProbes are renowned--in a compact, dual-port 100 Gbps platform.

The new EndaceProbe is designed for customers in any environment, that need scalable, accurate, always-on, 100 Gbps packet capture, such as:

Financial Trading, where high accuracy timestamped packet capture is essential to monitor and verify the integrity of markets and trades;

Critical Infrastructure and National Defense, where rapidly responding to and resolving threats using definitive evidence is imperative for public safety;

Security Operations Centers, where it is essential to know exactly what occurred before, during, and after, any incident or event;

Network Operations Centers, where it is essential to identify and resolve service outages and performance issues quickly and conclusively.

With its compact form factor, this 1RU 100 GbE EndaceProbe is immensely flexible. As with all EndaceProbes, it provides seamless workflow integration with many leading performance and security tools from Endace's Fusion Partners, and delivers 100% accurate visibility and analysis into both north-south and east-west traffic.

High capacity 100GbE links often host millions of TCP sessions, with a rich mix of L7 applications, and packets flying by in as little as six nanoseconds. The 100 GbE EndaceProbe, with its proprietary DAG technology, accurately captures real-world traffic 24 x 365 with nanosecond resolution, so FinTech, SecOps and NetOps teams always have the necessary evidence at hand to resolve critical issues.

"What makes this EndaceProbe unique is that it can accurately record real-world traffic at full 100 Gbps rates without dropping packets, accurately timestamp and index every packet, and deliver lightning-fast search," says Cary Wright, VP of Products at Endace. "Analysts can search across an entire estate of EndaceProbes in seconds to see exactly what happened, before, during or after any event or issue. And like all EndaceProbes, the new model can be stacked to support data rates above 100 Gbps and to provide deeper storage sufficient for days, weeks or months of recorded traffic."

About Endace:

Endace's scalable, always-on packet capture gives Network Operations and Security teams the deep visibility they need for fast, accurate incident investigation with rich forensic evidence at their fingertips from all their tools. EndaceProbes provide enterprise-class packet sniffing in on-prem, public and private cloud environments, with rapid, centralized search and one-click access to full pcap data from leading security and performance solutions (including Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Cisco, Splunk, Elastic, and many others). Analyze network traffic using a single, unified console across all on-premises, private, or public cloud infrastructure for total hybrid cloud visibility. Follow Endace on Twitter, LinkedIn, and subscribe to Endace's channel on YouTube. Capture every packet. See every threat. www.endace.com

