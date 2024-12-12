Microscopy and AI pathology join forces to create a comprehensive mIF solution

ZEISS and Mindpeak to develop joint integrated mIF solution

Addressing clinical and research applications in pathology

ZEISS partners with Mindpeak, a pioneer in AI-powered pathology solutions, to develop an integrated Multiplex Immunofluorescence (mIF) solution that serves pathologists across research, diagnostics, and clinical applications.

Mindpeak's expertise in AI-based image analysis of pathological tissues, particularly through its established algorithms for clinical routine applications, complements ZEISS's advanced instruments and software for research applications of mIF. The joint solution will integrate both companies' existing offerings to enhance the value for the users and address multiple market segments, including:

Research: Providing advanced mIF tools for scientific exploration.

Diagnostic (Dx) and Companion Diagnostic (CDx) Development: Empowering personalized medicine initiatives.

Clinical Routine: Offering reliable, AI-powered tools for everyday pathological assessments.

"Mindpeak's established product portfolio of clinical AI algorithms, which currently supports pathologists in assessing immunohistochemistry (IHC), hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) stained slides, will be extended to mIF in this promising partnership," said Felix Faber, CEO at Mindpeak. "We are thrilled to combine our expertise in AI pathology with ZEISS's instrumentation to create a streamlined workflow from slide to report for our customers."

"At ZEISS, we are committed to driving innovation in imaging solutions that bridge the gap between research and clinical applications. This collaboration with Mindpeak marks a significant milestone in advancing workflows for translational and clinical pathology," said Michael Albiez, Head of ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions. "Together, we are introducing an integrated solution that streamlines mIF workflows and improves reproducibility to meet the evolving needs of both translational research and clinical settings. By combining ZEISS' imaging expertise with Mindpeak's AI-driven analytics, we aim to enable researchers and clinicians to gain deeper insights with greater efficiency and precision."

The partnership combines complementary competencies and expands both companies' reach in the growing mIF market. ZEISS and Mindpeak will make their first joint appearance at the ESSB (European Society for Molecular Biomarkers) Conference in Berlin, December 12-13, 2024, showcasing the new mIF solution to pathologists and researchers. Additional details will be shared as the development of the platform progresses.

About Mindpeak

Founded in 2018, Mindpeak is a global innovator in AI-driven digital pathology solutions. The company develops cutting-edge algorithms that support pathologists in routine diagnostics, focusing on automating tissue analysis for faster, more accurate results. Mindpeak's platform is designed to enhance productivity and diagnostic confidence in clinical labs, helping to improve patient outcomes in cancer care. For more information, visit mindpeak.ai, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling 10 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2023).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 15 percent of its revenue in research and development this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.

With over 44,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in around 50 countries with more than 60 sales and service locations, 35 research and development facilities, and 35 production facilities worldwide (status: 31 March 2024). Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

Further information at www.zeiss.com

ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions

ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions is the leading provider of light, electron, X-ray microscope systems, correlative microscopy and software solutions leveraging AI technologies. The portfolio comprises of products and services for life sciences, materials and industrial research, as well as education and clinical routine applications. The unit is headquartered in Jena. Additional production and development sites are located in Germany, UK, USA and China. ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality Research segment.

Further information at www.zeiss.com/microscopy

