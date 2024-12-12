Hong Kong Design Centre: Business of Design Week 2024 Concludes With Over 15,000 in Attendance at Summit

Paving a Design and Innovation-Driven Path Forward to a Sustainable Future with France

Italy announced as Partner Country for BODW 2025

HONG KONG, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business of Design Week 2024 (BODW 2024), Asia's premier international annual event on design, innovation and brands concluded on 7 December, 2024. This year, the 'Inter/Section: Design Artistry and Innovation' themed Summit recorded an attendance totalling over 15,000, with a rich and thought-provoking line-up of over 40 keynotes and panels conducted by more than 50 speakers from Hong Kong, France, the Mainland and the rest of the world.

BODW 2024 was organised by Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC), with France as Partner Country, Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong SAR as Lead Sponsor, and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council(HKTDC) as Co-organiser. At BODW 2024, dialogues and long-term relationships between Hong Kong and France have been further strengthened on the business and academic levels, with a focus on leveraging innovation and design artistry to support initiatives in Urban Futures, Brands & Retail Resurgence, Craftsmanship & Material Mastery, Culture & Digital Aesthetics, and AI & Future Tech aimed at tackling the increasingly complex challenges faced around the world.

Mrs. Christile Drulhe, the Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau, said, 'It has been an honor for France to serve as the partner country for this year's BODW. This collaboration has provided a unique platform to showcase the depth and creativity of French design, from heritage craftsmanship to cutting-edge innovation. I really want to thank the Hong Kong Design Center for organizing this incredibly beautiful event. This event has truly been a celebration of creativity and cultural exchange, and I'm proud of the long-lasting connections that have been built on this occasion.'

Looking ahead, the Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) is pleased to announce Italy as its Partner Country for 2025. Italy will introduce prominent speakers, exceptional talents, and a year-long series of design events through KODW, BODW and more, with the goal of fostering mutual learning and collaboration opportunities between the two vibrant design communities and the world at large.

Prof. Eric Yim, MH, JP, Chairman of Hong Kong Design Centre, said, 'We were pleased to host over 20 designers, architects and creative minds from the French delegation in Hong Kong to organise exciting design programmes in 2024. Looking forward to next year, we are thrilled to extend our strategic partnership to Italy as our third-time Partner Country for BODW 2025, following our previous collaborations in 2007 and 2017. This will herald a remarkable year-long collaboration that synergises our Eastern and Western perspectives, cultural heritage, historical legacies, and unique strengths in creative design. We anticipate achieving significant milestones and are excited about making meaningful impacts on our communities, shaping a sustainable future of culture and businesses together.'

Mr. Carmelo Ficarra, Consul General of Italy in Hong Kong and Macao, stated, 'We are truly excited about our partnership with Hong Kong Design Centre for BODW 2025. This collaboration will serve to showcase the rich design wisdom and cultural heritage of both Italy and Hong Kong. Together, we will embark on a year-long journey of innovative design programs that celebrate our unique artistic traditions while also fostering creative exchanges between our two vibrant cultures. I eagerly anticipate promoting Italy's unique wisdom and perspective in the collaborative creation of an outstanding platform that strengthens business, cultural, and educational exchanges related to design in all its diverse forms here in the international hub of Hong Kong.'

Besides the Summit, BODW 2024 features a series of Concurrent Programmes, including the Launching Party of the Hong Kong Design Centre's DX design hub at Sham Shui Po, GBA Creative Fortnight, the BODW 2024 Gala Dinner cum DFA Awards Presentation Ceremony at Hong Kong's newest landmark, The Henderson, BODW In The City, Motion Plus Design, deTour 2024 Design Festival, 2024 Leadership Forum by PolyU and DesignInspire, presented by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This flagship creative showcase includes highlight events such as the Maison&Objet Design Factory and the Business of IP Asia Forum. The above events have been successfully held, marking a perfect conclusion to BODW 2024 (December 2 to 7).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2579462/The_Business_Design_Week_2024__BODW_2024__concluded_7_December.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2579463/Hong_Kong_Design_Centre_pleased_announce_Italy_Partner_Country_2025.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2579464/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/business-of-design-week-2024-concludes-with-over-15-000-in-attendance-at-summit-302330060.html