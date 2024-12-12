Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Frankfurt
12.12.24
08:02 Uhr
0,036 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Coinsilium Group Limited: Result of AGM and Chairman's Statement

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Result of AGM and Chairman's Statement 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Result of AGM and Chairman's Statement 
12-Dec-2024 / 10:03 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Result of AGM and Chairman's Statement 
 
Gibraltar, 12 December 2024 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor and 
venture builder hereby announces that at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held at 9:30am today all 
resolutions were duly passed. 
AGM Chairman's Statement 
Dear Shareholders, 
It is a pleasure to address you at this year's AGM and to share our reflections on the considerable progress Coinsilium 
has made over the past year, placing us in a strong position as we look ahead to an exciting and promising 2025. 
Since the start of 2024, Bitcoin's price has surged approximately 135%, driven by ETF tailwinds and increasing 
institutional interest. The subsequent months saw a period of consolidation, as leverage was flushed from the system 
and additional sell pressure emerged, including sales from the German government and the unwinding of the Yen carry 
trade in August. Despite these headwinds, inflows into US-listed Bitcoin ETFs remained strong, paving the way for 
renewed price action in November, underpinned by the shifting political landscape in the United States. This positive 
momentum has pushed the price of Bitcoin to over USD100,000 and the total cryptocurrency market capitalization beyond 
USD3.75 trillion, marking the early stages of a strengthening bull market with further room for growth as adoption 
accelerates and investor participation deepens. 
This positive backdrop bodes exceptionally well for Coinsilium as a Web3-focused investor, advisor, and venture 
builder, providing a clear signal that the digital asset space is entering a new phase of growth. As Web3 adoption 
gathers pace and decentralized technologies reshape traditional systems, Coinsilium is exceptionally well-placed to 
leverage these favorable conditions through our strategic investments, targeted advisory mandates, and 
revenue-generating activities. 
We believe 2025 will be a defining year to "make hay while the sun shines", seizing the confluence of improving market 
sentiment, growing institutional engagement, and accelerating innovation across the digital asset landscape. By 
maintaining our focus on innovation, disciplined investments, and sustainable revenue streams, Coinsilium is 
well-positioned to deliver value for shareholders during this transformative period. In doing so, we continue to 
reinforce our leadership role within the industry while also acting as a conduit for investors seeking considered 
exposure to the rapidly evolving digital asset space, leveraging our expertise, experience, and proven ability to 
identify and support promising opportunities at an early stage. 
Looking ahead, we are pleased to inform shareholders that we will be providing a comprehensive business update before 
the end of the year. This update will offer further detail and guidance on developments within the business, as well as 
progress across our investment and advisory portfolios. We encourage shareholders to look out for this update, which 
will provide greater insight into the opportunities we are pursuing and our plans for continued growth in 2025 and 
beyond. 
Finally, on behalf of the Board of Coinsilium, I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our shareholders for 
your ongoing trust, support, and confidence in the Company. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our 
exceptional team for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to our shared vision. Wishing you all a joyful holiday 
season and a happy, healthy, and prosperous New Year. 
Yours sincerely, 
 
Malcolm Palle 
Chairman 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited                   +350 2000 8223 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman              +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive                 www.coinsilium.com 
 
 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                               +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) 
 
 
SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) 
Nick Emerson                         +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
 
 
 
Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) 
Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock                 +44 203 179 5300

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an advisor, venture builder and investor at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events.

Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

For more information, visit: https://www.coinsilium.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  364878 
EQS News ID:  2050109 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2050109&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2024 05:03 ET (10:03 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
