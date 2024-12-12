DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Result of AGM and Chairman's Statement

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor and venture builder hereby announces that at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held at 9:30am today all resolutions were duly passed. AGM Chairman's Statement Dear Shareholders, It is a pleasure to address you at this year's AGM and to share our reflections on the considerable progress Coinsilium has made over the past year, placing us in a strong position as we look ahead to an exciting and promising 2025. Since the start of 2024, Bitcoin's price has surged approximately 135%, driven by ETF tailwinds and increasing institutional interest. The subsequent months saw a period of consolidation, as leverage was flushed from the system and additional sell pressure emerged, including sales from the German government and the unwinding of the Yen carry trade in August. Despite these headwinds, inflows into US-listed Bitcoin ETFs remained strong, paving the way for renewed price action in November, underpinned by the shifting political landscape in the United States. This positive momentum has pushed the price of Bitcoin to over USD100,000 and the total cryptocurrency market capitalization beyond USD3.75 trillion, marking the early stages of a strengthening bull market with further room for growth as adoption accelerates and investor participation deepens. This positive backdrop bodes exceptionally well for Coinsilium as a Web3-focused investor, advisor, and venture builder, providing a clear signal that the digital asset space is entering a new phase of growth. As Web3 adoption gathers pace and decentralized technologies reshape traditional systems, Coinsilium is exceptionally well-placed to leverage these favorable conditions through our strategic investments, targeted advisory mandates, and revenue-generating activities. We believe 2025 will be a defining year to "make hay while the sun shines", seizing the confluence of improving market sentiment, growing institutional engagement, and accelerating innovation across the digital asset landscape. By maintaining our focus on innovation, disciplined investments, and sustainable revenue streams, Coinsilium is well-positioned to deliver value for shareholders during this transformative period. In doing so, we continue to reinforce our leadership role within the industry while also acting as a conduit for investors seeking considered exposure to the rapidly evolving digital asset space, leveraging our expertise, experience, and proven ability to identify and support promising opportunities at an early stage. Looking ahead, we are pleased to inform shareholders that we will be providing a comprehensive business update before the end of the year. This update will offer further detail and guidance on developments within the business, as well as progress across our investment and advisory portfolios. We encourage shareholders to look out for this update, which will provide greater insight into the opportunities we are pursuing and our plans for continued growth in 2025 and beyond. Finally, on behalf of the Board of Coinsilium, I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our shareholders for your ongoing trust, support, and confidence in the Company. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our exceptional team for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to our shared vision. Wishing you all a joyful holiday season and a happy, healthy, and prosperous New Year. Yours sincerely, Malcolm Palle Chairman

Coinsilium is an advisor, venture builder and investor at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events.

Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

