DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Warrants

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Warrants 04-Jul-2025 / 17:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Warrants London, UK, 04 July 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis quoted digital asset venture builder, investor and adviser, announces that it has received the following warrants exercise notices: Exercise of Warrants The Company has received warrant exercise notices for a total of 6,000,000 new ordinary shares of no-par value ("Ordinary Shares") at an exercise price of 3.75 pence per share, raising gross proceeds of GBP225,000 for the Company. The exercised warrants are part of those granted during the Company's subscription and broker placement, conducted through Peterhouse Capital and SI Capital, as announced on 8 March 2024. Admission Application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market on or around 10 July 2025 ("Admission"). The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the Ordinary Shares of the Company in issue. Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 393,534,495 Ordinary Shares. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. Coinsilium Group Limited +350 2000 8223 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0930 (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Nick Emerson Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) +4420 3179 5300 Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock OAK Securities (Joint Broker) Tel. +44 (0)20 3973 3678 Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium maintains a portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space, including equity interests in companies both within the blockchain sector and in related areas such as financial technology and digital infrastructure. A full overview of its portfolio can be found on the portfolio section of the Company's website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium's strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to enhance the Company's long-term financial resilience and provide a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Storage of all Bitcoin holdings is handled by third-party, regulated, institutional-grade custodians.

Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit: www.coinsilium.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 395009 EQS News ID: 2165636 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2165636&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2025 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)