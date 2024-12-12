Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - Komar Luxe Realty announced the launch of its AI-powered property matching service, combining artificial intelligence with personalized luxury real estate services across Georgia, USA, and Cape Town, South Africa. This innovative platform aims to transform how ultra-luxury properties are bought and sold in the international market.

"Komar Luxe Realty is more than just a real estate company; they are your partner in International Luxury Living," states Kathey Porter, Goldman Sachs Business Advisor. "Komar Luxe Realty's new AI-powered system represents its commitment to providing unparalleled service while maintaining the personal touch its clients expect."

The AI technology profiles buyer requirements and instantly matches them with available properties, both on and off-market. This system particularly benefits international clients through advanced virtual reality property tours, offering an immersive viewing experience beyond traditional photos and videos.

Security and privacy remain paramount in the platform's design. The service adapts to individual client needs, with special consideration for high-net-worth sellers who prefer discrete marketing approaches. Instead of traditional MLS listings, properties receive maximum exposure through exclusive networking channels.

Komar Luxe Realty's international network spans two continents, providing access to premier properties in Georgia, USA, and Cape Town, South Africa. The company's extensive professional network includes experienced conveyancers, lawyers, bankers, architects, and master builders, ensuring seamless transactions across borders.

"Luxury real estate is inherently personal," emphasizes Kathey Porter. "While we leverage technology for efficiency, our focus remains on delivering personalized service that defines true luxury."

The company's website serves as a comprehensive platform for both on and off-market properties, featuring exclusive real estate and construction blogs that address unique aspects of luxury property acquisition and development. This digital hub provides market research tools and property insights typically unavailable through traditional channels.

A distinctive feature of Komar Luxe Realty's service is its integrated approach to luxury real estate. As both Master Builders and Realtors, the company offers comprehensive solutions for clients seeking to buy, build, or customize their dream homes. This dual expertise sets them apart in the ultra-luxury market segment.

The company maintains its high service standards through rigorous recruitment and continuous training of property consultants, ensuring expert handling of ultra-luxury transactions. This commitment to excellence extends across their entire international operation.

About Komar Luxe Realty

Komar Luxe Realty specializes in ultra-luxury real estate services across Georgia, USA, and Cape Town, South Africa. Through their Komar Luxe Design Build division, they offer comprehensive real estate and construction solutions, combining innovative design with exceptional craftsmanship to deliver unparalleled results in the luxury property market.

