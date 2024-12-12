Camino Minerals Corp: Nittetsu Mining Provides $1.5 Million Fourth Earn-in Payment for Upcoming Drilling Campaign at Camino's Los Chapitos Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / Camino Minerals Corporation (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of CAD$1.5 million from exploration partner Nittetsu Mining CO., Ltd. ("Nittetsu") to support the upcoming drilling campaign at Camino's Los Chapitos Copper Project ("Los Chapitos" or the "Project") in Peru, expected to start in January 2025.

The funds constitute the fourth option to earn-in payment by Nittetsu under the terms of the Earn-in Agreement ("Agreement") that Camino entered into with Nittetsu in 2023 (see news release dated June 14, 2023). Under the terms of the Agreement, Nittetsu can secure a 35% project interest in Los Chapitos once they complete a total investment of CAD$10 million, contributed over three years. To date, Nittetsu has invested a total of CAD$7 million into the Los Chapitos copper project.

"This continued financial investment from our exploration partner, Nittetsu, highlights the vast potential of our Los Chapitos copper project and our shared vision to make new copper discoveries," stated Jay Chmelauskas,CEO of Camino Corp. "With this latest receipt of CAD$1.5 million in funding, , we are well-positioned to execute our next drilling campaign, starting in January, targeting the exciting new copper satellite zones recently identified along the La Estancia Fault. These developments underscore Los Chapitos' significance as a growing copper project in Peru."

Figure 1. Highly experienced team of Japanese, Chilean, and Peruvian geologist at the Los Chapitos copper project in Peru.

As part of the geological exploration program, activities during the fourth semester are planned to begin with the diamond drilling campaign at the Pampero target located within the La Estancia area, where occurrences of copper oxides and sulfides have been found in volcanic rocks of the Chocolate Formation. The results of the geochemical rock sampling analysis at Pampero gave values ??of up to 3.8% Cu and 4.00 ppm Ag, discovered during the 1:2000 scale mapping campaign (see news release dated October 22, 2024) where the La Estancia thick-scale fault is projected along a 12-kilometer corridor (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Location of the 2025 campaign exploration targets at Los Chapitos, Peru.

The Pampero target has a high similarity with important strata bound Cu-Ag and IOCG deposits along the coastline of Chile and Peru, such as Candelaria, Mantoverde, El Soldado and Michilla copper mines, which share common characteristics in terms of copper mineralization style. Therefore, the proposed drilling campaign will be oriented to the discovery of new stratified Cu-Ag mineralized bodies, and is expected to begin in January 2025. The drilling campaign is planned for approximately 1200m, with nominal drillholes of 100 m, and will seek to identify near surface continuous copper oxides mineralization, located along the major La Estancia fault. A total of 66 samples were taken at Pampero in trenches at 64 m intervals,mainly in structural lenses and stratified bodies that showed copper oxide mineralization with variable thicknesses from 0.2m to 1.4m along a 350 m strike direction to the Northwest (Figure 3).

Figure 3. Geological map of the Pampero target at Los Chapitos. A) Occurrence of copper oxide on the surface. B) Geological section.

The Los Chapitos project is divided into three preserved or uplifted domains with different interpreted mineralization styles. The first domain is the "Preserved" Domain 1, with excellent potential to host Cu-Ag & IOCG deposits, and this is where the Pampero Target is located. The "Pop Up" Domain 2, is divided into two zones with a mineralization style for IOA (Iron Oxide Apatite) & PCD (Porphyry Copper Deposit) and Cu-Ag & IOCG, and other important targets to be explored, such as Mirador and Lagunillas. "Preserved Epithermal" Domain 3, has the potential for epithermal deposits (Figure 4).

Figure 4. Cross section of the Los Chapitos project showing three domains and mineralization styles.

The exploration activities planned for 2025 by the Camino and Nittetsu geological team will include the mapping of new targets of interest within La Estancia (Medanos, Vizcacha, and Ocoa). Activities are focused on the search for new mineralized bodies along the 12 km trend of the La Estancia thick-skinned fault, that hosts geological similarities to copper-rich IOCG systems such as Candelaria and Mantoverde in Chile including Cu-Ag type deposits, as well as continuing to expand and evaluate more targets in the Diva area (Lagunillas and Mirador) (Figure 2).

Detailed work will continue within Sombrero Blanco, Katty, and Pilar María, where the geochemical sampling of rocks showed values ??up to 7.3% Cu and 54 ppm Ag at the latter target. The latest geological work carried out in these targets has shown positive results in Cu-Ag and exotic mineralization styles. Los Chapitos is a target rich copper property, and the focus of the Camino geology team is to prioritize drilling targets towards new discoveries of both copper oxide and potentially deeper copper sulphide ore bodies that could form the basis of a new copper mining operation.

About Camino

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. On October 7, 2024, Camino signed a Definitive Agreement to purchase the construction-ready Puquios copper mine in Chile. Camino is focused on developing copper producing assets such as Puquios, and advancing its IOCG Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru through to resource delineation and development, and to add new discoveries. Camino has also permitted the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project for exploration discovery drilling to add to its NI43-101 resources. In addition, Camino has increased its land position at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. Camino seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminocorp.com.

Jose A. Bassan, MSc. Geologist, an independent geologist FAusIMM (CP) 227922, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this document. Mr. Bassan has reviewed and verified relevant data supporting the technical disclosure, including sampling and analytical test data.

