Canon Middle East and AlNahda Fuel Vision 2030 by Empowering Saudi Women in Creative Sectors

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Middle East, a global leader in imaging solutions, has launched its "Women Who Empower" initiative in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with AlNahda, a pioneering non-profit organization dedicated to women's empowerment since 1963. The program will provide specialized training for up to 15 Saudi women, supporting the Kingdom's vision of increasing women's participation in the workforce to 30% by 2030.

The initiative comes as Saudi Arabia's content creation industry experiences significant growth, with social media penetration reaching over 93%. The program aims to equip participants with vital skills in photography, videography, printing, and lighting, positioning them to capitalize on the growing creative economy in the Kingdom.

The intensive two-week program, running from November 24 to December 8, will be conducted in partnership with Abdulwahed (AAW), Canon's preferred retailer in Saudi Arabia. Participants will receive both theoretical and practical training using professional imaging and printing equipment, culminating in a portfolio presentation that showcases their acquired skills and creative vision.

Mai Youssef - Corporate Communications and Marketing Services Director - Canon Middle East, Turkey, and Canon Central and North Africa, said "As Saudi Arabia continues its remarkable transformation under Vision 2030, Canon is proud to empower Saudi women in the creative and printing sectors. This initiative reflects our commitment to fostering local talent and aligns perfectly with the Kingdom's goals of creating a diverse, knowledge-based economy. With women's workforce participation in Saudi Arabia growing from 17% in 2017 to 35% today, we're excited to help accelerate this positive trend through specialized training and mentorship."

The program leverages Canon's extensive expertise in imaging solutions and will feature workshops led by industry experts, including renowned photographers and content creators. Participants will receive comprehensive training in modern printing technologies, professional photography techniques, and digital content creation, preparing them for careers in these rapidly growing sectors.

AlNahda, established in 1963 and officially accredited by the UN ECOSOC (United Nations Economic and Social Council) in June 2019, has been at the forefront of women's social and economic empowerment in Saudi Arabia. The organization's vision of making women effective partners in Saudi society's development makes them an ideal partner for Canon's Women Who Empower initiative.

Dr. Miznah Omair Alomair, CEO of AlNahda Society said, "At Alnahda, we believe in creating pathways for women to participate actively in Saudi Arabia's transformation. This collaboration with Canon provides our members with industry-leading expertise and practical skills in the creative sector. For six decades, we have championed women's advancement, and this initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to build capabilities and create opportunities for women to reach leadership positions across all sectors."

Canon Middle East's commitment to diversity and inclusion is reflected in its regional achievements, with 28.6% female Saudi national employees and 62.5% women in management positions. The Women Who Empower initiative builds on this foundation, providing practical skills and networking opportunities that can lead to entrepreneurship and employment in the creative sector.

The program will conclude with an exhibition showcasing the participants' work, followed by a graduation ceremony where outstanding achievers will be recognized with special awards from Canon.

The Women Who Empower campaign demonstrates Canon's 'Future of People' theme and commitment to inclusion and diversity. Built on five strategic pillars - inclusive leadership, employees, workplace, business, and measures - the initiative reflects Canon's core philosophy of 'Kyosei', which promotes living and working together for the common good. This comprehensive approach ensures sustainable impact in developing female talent and creating opportunities in Saudi Arabia's imaging and printing sectors.

For more information about the Women Who Empower initiative and Canon's commitment to diversity and inclusion, please visit https://en.canon-me.com/women-who-empower/.

