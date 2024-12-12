The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 11 December 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 11 December 2024 100.62p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 98.03p per ordinary share
12 December 2024
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
