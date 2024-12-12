Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.12.2024 13:02 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hairmosa Beauty Academy Wins Consumer Choice Award for Cosmetology and Barbering in Dallas

Finanznachrichten News

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / Consumer Choice Award (CCA) is proud to announce that Hairmosa Beauty Academy Inc. has won in the School - Cosmetology & Barbering category in Dallas. This prestigious award recognizes businesses with exceptional service, product quality, and customer satisfaction.

Since its inception in 2017, Hairmosa Beauty Academy has been dedicated to offering cosmetology education to passionate students in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. With over 2,000 proud graduates and an impressive 97% state board exam passing rate, Hairmosa has become a trusted and inspiring institution for cosmetology and barbering.

"Winning the Consumer Choice Award is a testament to the dedication of our staff, the creativity of our students, and our unwavering mission to empower future leaders in the beauty industry," said the Hairmosa Beauty Academy team.

Hairmosa Beauty Academy offers a comprehensive cosmetology curriculum designed to inspire and challenge students. The curriculum blends technical skills, artistic expression, and professionalism. Under the mentorship of experienced educators, students are equipped to build successful careers and leave a lasting impact on the beauty industry.

To learn more about Hairmosa Beauty Academy Inc, CLICK HERE or visit www.hairmosabeautyacademyinc.com.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh
Marketing & Social Media Specialist
ssaleh@ccaward.com

Related Images

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2i_TOS1OMqs

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.