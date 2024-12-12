Hairmosa Beauty Academy Wins Consumer Choice Award for Cosmetology and Barbering in Dallas

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) is proud to announce that Hairmosa Beauty Academy Inc. has won in the School - Cosmetology & Barbering category in Dallas. This prestigious award recognizes businesses with exceptional service, product quality, and customer satisfaction.

Since its inception in 2017, Hairmosa Beauty Academy has been dedicated to offering cosmetology education to passionate students in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. With over 2,000 proud graduates and an impressive 97% state board exam passing rate, Hairmosa has become a trusted and inspiring institution for cosmetology and barbering.

"Winning the Consumer Choice Award is a testament to the dedication of our staff, the creativity of our students, and our unwavering mission to empower future leaders in the beauty industry," said the Hairmosa Beauty Academy team.

Hairmosa Beauty Academy offers a comprehensive cosmetology curriculum designed to inspire and challenge students. The curriculum blends technical skills, artistic expression, and professionalism. Under the mentorship of experienced educators, students are equipped to build successful careers and leave a lasting impact on the beauty industry.

