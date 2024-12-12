Aeluma, Inc.: Aeluma to Showcase Breakthrough Technologies at SPIE Photonics West January 28 - 30, 2025 in San Francisco, California

Driving Innovation in Scalable Semiconductors for Sensing, AR/VR, AI and Quantum Computing

Aeluma, Inc. (OTCQB:ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high performance, scalable technologies for mobile, automotive, AI, defense and aerospace, communication and quantum computing, will highlight its latest advancements in photonic integration and shortwave infrared (SWIR) sensing at SPIE Photonics West, which occurs January 25 - 30, 2025 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. During this global photonics event, Aeluma will showcase how its innovations are redefining sensing, communication, and AI infrastructure.

Attendees can explore Aeluma's scalable and transformative solutions that integrate high performance materials with large-diameter Silicon substrates for next-generation technologies. Featured solutions include:

SWIR Photodetectors : Delivering scalable and high performance sensors for AR/VR, mobile phones and tablets, smart devices, defense and aerospace, and autonomous systems.

Quantum Dot Lasers for Silicon Photonics : Advancing optical interconnects for AI and HPC infrastructure.

Quantum Computing : Leveraging 12-inch wafer technology to merge high performance materials with scalable manufacturing platforms.

Next-Generation Applications: Transforming future advanced-node semiconductors for 5G/6G, AI, and quantum computing.

Discover How Aeluma is Transforming Photonics

Join Aeluma's experts at Booth 2164 at the SPIE Photonics West Exhibition at the Moscone Center during January 28 - 30 to learn how its proprietary heterogeneous integration platform is advancing applications across a wide range of applications.

To meet with the Aeluma team at the event, attendees are encouraged to contact the company at info@aeluma.com.

About Aeluma, Inc.

Aeluma develops cutting-edge semiconductor and optoelectronic technologies for sensing, communication, and AI applications. Aeluma has pioneered advanced semiconductor manufacturing techniques using high-performance compound semiconductor materials on large-diameter substrates commonly used for mass-market microelectronics. The technology has the potential to enhance performance and scale manufacturing for a range of industries, including defense and aerospace, automotive, AR/VR, AI, and quantum computing. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma focuses on transforming high-performance photonic technologies critical for emerging applications and broad market adoption. Learn more at www.aeluma.com.

