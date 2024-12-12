Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - The Awareness Group (OTC Pink: FHLD) (TAG) (trading as Freedom Holdings), an emerging national leader in solar energy services and financing solutions and creator of the TAG GRID, today announced a significant addition to the TAG Financial Services (TFS) loan portfolio with an innovative 30-year loan option targeting residential solar projects. This product, now available in 26 states, is a material addition to TFS' financing offering and is set to empower TAG GRID members with unparalleled financing solutions that drive success.





Pablo Diaz, CEO and Founder of The Awareness Group Commented:

"This likely industry-first loan significantly broadens the TFS portfolio, delivering another highly compelling product for TAG GRID members to offer their customers. With no dealer fees, above-industry-average payouts that should drive enhanced customer service, and flexible terms, this financing solution is designed to increase sales velocity, attract new members to our platform, and position TAG as a leader in solar financing.

"And the timing couldn't be better. According to SEIA, the U.S. residential solar market is forecasted to grow at an average annual rate of 10% from 2025 to 2028, driven by strong consumer demand for clean energy solutions, declining technology costs and supportive federal policies. Additionally, Statista data shows more than 5 million U.S. homes are expected to have rooftop solar installed by 2026, up from 3.2 million in 2023.

"TAG's 30-year loan is designed to capitalize on this growth, providing TAG GRID members with the tools to address these market trends head-on while helping homeowners access affordable, long-term financing for their solar projects. With predictable lower monthly payments and flexible budgeting options, homeowners can better manage their cash flow while investing in sustainable energy. We're proud to lead the industry with innovative solutions that support the renewable energy transition and ensure TAG GRID members remain at the forefront of this expanding market."

Below is a comparison of benefits to TAG GRID members and homeowners:



The loan also supports additional project elements, including new roofs, ground mounts, solar-supporting pergolas, inverters, tree trimming/removal, carports with solar installations, EV chargers, and more.

Geographic Availability:

This 30-year residential solar loan is available in: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, and Virginia.

Empowering Solar Sales and Lead Generation Organizations and Contractors with Expanding Opportunities

TFS latest financing option is not just a game-changer for homeowners but also a compelling opportunity for channel members within the TAG GRID, including solar contractors/EPCs, and residential sales and lead generation organizations. By expanding the term to 30 years and eliminating dealer fees, TAG enables its channel partners to tap into a previously underserved customer base, dramatically expanding their potential market.

For solar contractors/EPCs, this loan program provides a streamlined financing option that simplifies project approvals and accelerates installation timelines. With more atrtractive terms, TAG's channel members can increase their project volume and revenue potential, ensuring steady growth in a competitive marketplace.

Sales organizations and lead generation partners within the TAG GRID benefit by gaining access to a unique value proposition that resonates with a broader demographic. The 30 year loan program empowers sales teams to close deals confidently across over half the country, unlocking new opportunities and driving higher lead conversion rates.

The program also reinforces TAG's commitment to supporting its channel members by offering innovative, financing tools that enhance their competitive edge. By leveraging TAG's financing solutions, channel members within the TAG GRID can expand their reach, close more deals, and strengthen their presence in the growing renewable energy market. This win-win partnership ensures mutual success and sustainability across the entire solar value chain.

Residential Solar Industry Outlook

The U.S. residential solar market is poised for a robust recovery and sustained growth in the coming years. Following a projected 26% contraction in 2024, primarily due to elevated interest rates and policy changes in key markets like California, the sector is expected to rebound with an average annual growth rate of 10% between 2025 and 2028. (SEIA)

This anticipated resurgence is driven by several factors:

Supportive Federal Policies: Initiatives such as the Inflation Reduction Act provide substantial incentives for solar adoption, enhancing the financial attractiveness of residential solar installations. (Energy.gov)

Declining Technology Costs: Advancements in solar panel manufacturing and economies of scale are leading to lower costs, making solar energy more accessible to homeowners. (Energy.gov)

Growing Consumer Interest: Increasing environmental awareness and the desire for energy independence are motivating more homeowners to consider solar solutions. (Statista)

These dynamics position the residential solar market for significant expansion, offering substantial opportunities for stakeholders across the industry.

About TAG

At The Awareness Group (TAG), we're not just part of the alternative energy revolution-we're leading it. Fueled by innovation, TAG is setting new benchmarks with the TAG GRID. This groundbreaking national platform delivers a unique, differentiated program of solar services and financing solutions to its members for both commercial and residential projects. By managing the project from concept to installation, TAG aims to bring a world-class level of service to all members of the TAG GRID and their customers as the guarantor for all projects, therefore bringing higher levels of satisfaction to service providers and end customers. Our growth engine, TAG Financial, encompasses two divisions. TAG Financial Services (TFS) empowers TAG GRID members by managing the front end of the process, working with sales organizations, providing access to a suite of exclusive TAG and third-party lending products and cutting-edge fintech solutions. With TAG Capital, our dynamic in-house fund management division, we're taking it further-directly funding proprietary lending products while maximizing the value of our loan portfolios and investment tax credits (ITCs). As organic growth drives our core strategy, we're also accelerating our expansion through strategic acquisitions, using a proven strategy to secure forward-thinking companies across the alternative energy landscape that will drive incremental revenue, bring unique offerings and solidify TAG's place as the guarantor of all TAG GRID projects. Combined, these initiatives are propelling TAG forward, delivering exceptional value for our customers, employees, partners and investors. With TAG, the future of energy is here and now.

For more information, please visit us at https://www.awarenessgroup.llc/

Follow us on X: @AwarenessGroup1

Follow us on LinkedIn: Awareness Group on LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

