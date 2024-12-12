Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DYPC | ISIN: US0213691035 | Ticker-Symbol: 8A2
Tradegate
11.12.24
09:35 Uhr
101,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
100,00101,0013:35
100,00101,0011:54
PR Newswire
12.12.2024 13:06 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altair Engineering Announces Partnership with CGI to Drive IT Modernization and AI Innovation

Finanznachrichten News

TROY, Mich., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, has announced a partnership with CGI, one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. The partnership aims to accelerate IT modernization and digital transformation for organizations globally.

Altair has announced a partnership with CGI, one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, to accelerate IT modernization and digital transformation for organizations globally.

At the heart of this partnership is the innovative data science software found in the Altair® RapidMiner® data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) platform, including Altair® AI Studio and Altair SLC, a SAS language compiler. Altair SLC empowers organizations to move to a flexible, modern analytics platform with minimal business impact. It runs programs written in SAS language without translation or any third-party products or licenses required. Plus its support for Python, R, and SQL - and the ability to combine program modules built in any of these languages - makes it the perfect way to facilitate major migration projects as well as maintain libraries of SAS language programs at reduced cost.

"This partnership is further evidence of our commitment to helping organizations advance their digital transformation efforts through best-in-class data science and AI-driven technologies," said Stephanie Buckner, chief operating officer, Altair. "Collaborating with an experienced, trusted, and forward-thinking partner like CGI further bolsters our efforts and helps our customers unlock new opportunities to achieve their boldest goals."

Altair's software capabilities, complemented by CGI's business and strategic IT consulting expertise - including in the responsible use of AI - will enable clients to navigate complex IT landscapes and legacy systems. Leveraging the Altair RapidMiner platform to accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge AI solutions, clients will enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes in industries like finance, healthcare, hospitality, and retail.

"CGI's scientific rigor and human-centric AI approach, combined with Altair's solutions, empowers organizations to advance their modernization and digital strategy to realize both immediate and enduring business value from their AI investments," said Douglas Vargo, vice president, consulting services, CGI.

The collaboration promises to deliver unparalleled value to organizations seeking to modernize their IT infrastructures and harness the enormous power of AI. To learn more about the Altair RapidMiner platform, visit https://altair.com/altair-rapidminer.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media contacts




Altair Corporate

Altair Investor Relations

Bridget Hagan

Stephen Palmtag

+1.216.769.2658

+1.669.328.9111

corp-newsroom@altair.com

ir@altair.com



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa

Altair Asia-Pacific

Louise Wilce

Man Wang

+44 (0)7392 437 635

86-21-5016635"825

emea-newsroom@altair.com

apac-newsroom@altair.com

Altair

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2578338/Altair_CGI_Partnership.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/Altair_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/altair-announces-partnership-with-cgi-to-drive-it-modernization-and-ai-innovation-302328510.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.