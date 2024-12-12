Altair Engineering Announces Partnership with CGI to Drive IT Modernization and AI Innovation

TROY, Mich., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, has announced a partnership with CGI, one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. The partnership aims to accelerate IT modernization and digital transformation for organizations globally.

At the heart of this partnership is the innovative data science software found in the Altair® RapidMiner® data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) platform, including Altair® AI Studio and Altair SLC, a SAS language compiler. Altair SLC empowers organizations to move to a flexible, modern analytics platform with minimal business impact. It runs programs written in SAS language without translation or any third-party products or licenses required. Plus its support for Python, R, and SQL - and the ability to combine program modules built in any of these languages - makes it the perfect way to facilitate major migration projects as well as maintain libraries of SAS language programs at reduced cost.

"This partnership is further evidence of our commitment to helping organizations advance their digital transformation efforts through best-in-class data science and AI-driven technologies," said Stephanie Buckner, chief operating officer, Altair. "Collaborating with an experienced, trusted, and forward-thinking partner like CGI further bolsters our efforts and helps our customers unlock new opportunities to achieve their boldest goals."

Altair's software capabilities, complemented by CGI's business and strategic IT consulting expertise - including in the responsible use of AI - will enable clients to navigate complex IT landscapes and legacy systems. Leveraging the Altair RapidMiner platform to accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge AI solutions, clients will enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes in industries like finance, healthcare, hospitality, and retail.

"CGI's scientific rigor and human-centric AI approach, combined with Altair's solutions, empowers organizations to advance their modernization and digital strategy to realize both immediate and enduring business value from their AI investments," said Douglas Vargo, vice president, consulting services, CGI.

The collaboration promises to deliver unparalleled value to organizations seeking to modernize their IT infrastructures and harness the enormous power of AI. To learn more about the Altair RapidMiner platform, visit https://altair.com/altair-rapidminer.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media contacts





Altair Corporate Altair Investor Relations Bridget Hagan Stephen Palmtag +1.216.769.2658 +1.669.328.9111 corp-newsroom@altair.com ir@altair.com



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa Altair Asia-Pacific Louise Wilce Man Wang +44 (0)7392 437 635 86-21-5016635"825 emea-newsroom@altair.com apac-newsroom@altair.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2578338/Altair_CGI_Partnership.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/Altair_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/altair-announces-partnership-with-cgi-to-drive-it-modernization-and-ai-innovation-302328510.html