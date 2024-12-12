Ashtead Group Plc - Sustainability Report 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

Ashtead Group plc

12 December 2024

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

("Ashtead" or the "Group") Sustainability Report 2024

Ashtead today announces the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report. The sustainability report highlights significant progress made across all areas of environmental, social and governance. The report can be found in the sustainability section of the Group's website at www.ashtead-group.com .

The report covers the period from 1 May 2023 to 30 April 2024, as well as providing some narrative as to ongoing activities. Data included represents Ashtead Group plc and its subsidiaries unless otherwise stated. It should be read in conjunction with the disclosures provided within our Annual Report and Accounts 2024, which includes our disclosures in accordance with the standards and recommendations of the Task force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 020 7726 9700

H/Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright - 0207 379 5151