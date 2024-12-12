Anzeige
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173
12.12.24
08:03 Uhr
FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

12 December 2024

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 12 December 2024 by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustee of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, of 93 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 10 December 2024 at a price of £1.6190 per share.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries

David Blizzard

Company Secretary

020 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ryan Mangold

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Partnership Shares under the FirstGroup SIP

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.6190

93

d)

Aggregated information

Partnership Shares

Aggregated volume

Price

93

£150.56

e)

Date of the transaction

10 December 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted


