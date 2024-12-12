Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
ACCESSWIRE
12.12.2024 13:14 Uhr
Atlas Sanitary Sewer Services Wins Consumer Choice Award for Drainage & Sewer Services in Regina

Finanznachrichten News

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / Consumer Choice Award (CCA) proudly announces Atlas Sanitary Sewer Services as the top provider in Regina's Drainage and Sewer Services category. This award highlights Atlas's dedication to quality, safety, and exceptional customer service.

For over 40 years, Atlas Sanitary Sewer Services has been a trusted name in the sewer and drain industry, serving residential and commercial clients in Regina and surrounding areas. From routine maintenance to complex jobs, their experienced technicians and journeymen plumbers, paired with an extensive fleet of advanced equipment, ensure every project is handled efficiently.

"We are proud of our hard-working team and the trust our clients place in us to keep their homes and businesses running smoothly. We're committed to serving Regina with the same dedication for years to come," said the Atlas team.

As a locally owned and operated company, Atlas prioritizes customer satisfaction and safety. COR certified by the Saskatchewan Construction Safety Association, Atlas is proud to uphold the highest safety standards while delivering exceptional services to its community.

To learn more about Atlas Sanitary Sewer Services, CLICK HERE or visit www.atlassanitary.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh
Marketing & Social Media Specialist
ssaleh@ccaward.com

Related Images

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_RfyYlR3SO4

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
