Atlas Sanitary Sewer Services Wins Consumer Choice Award for Drainage & Sewer Services in Regina

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) proudly announces Atlas Sanitary Sewer Services as the top provider in Regina's Drainage and Sewer Services category. This award highlights Atlas's dedication to quality, safety, and exceptional customer service.

For over 40 years, Atlas Sanitary Sewer Services has been a trusted name in the sewer and drain industry, serving residential and commercial clients in Regina and surrounding areas. From routine maintenance to complex jobs, their experienced technicians and journeymen plumbers, paired with an extensive fleet of advanced equipment, ensure every project is handled efficiently.

"We are proud of our hard-working team and the trust our clients place in us to keep their homes and businesses running smoothly. We're committed to serving Regina with the same dedication for years to come," said the Atlas team.

As a locally owned and operated company, Atlas prioritizes customer satisfaction and safety. COR certified by the Saskatchewan Construction Safety Association, Atlas is proud to uphold the highest safety standards while delivering exceptional services to its community.

