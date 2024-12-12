Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its ongoing exploration drilling program at its Sunnyside project (the "Sunnyside Project") in Arizona has intercepted significant base metal sulfide mineralization at depth. Mineralization is best described by Barksdale's geologists as carbonate replacement deposit ("CRD") style, and the mineralogy of the sulfide assemblage includes copper-rich phases, a possible indication of proximity to a porphyry source.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale comments, "We are thrilled that the top of the Paleozoic carbonate section is highly altered and has already given us a great ~10-meter intersection of copper-dominant semi-massive sulfides. We are confident in our geologic model and are continuing the hole to depth. It is exciting to see what comes next as we get deeper into the carbonates."

Figure 1. Chalcopyrite (copper sulfide) and galena (lead sulfide) in a carbonate breccia. Drill core is HQ-sized (2.5 inches in diameter) and the shown interval is from 1,348m (4,422ft) depth.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/233465_0f39ca3b54993980_002full.jpg

Drill hole SUN24-002B (see Figures 3 and 4), still in progress, was designed to test multiple targets, including known near surface copper-silver mineralization as well as deep extensions of massive to semi-massive lead-zinc-silver-copper CRD mineralization found elsewhere in the district including the nearby Taylor deposit, currently being developed by Australian mining company South32.

Thus far drilling has encountered approximately 93m (305ft) of intensely altered and variably mineralized Triassic-Jurassic volcaniclastic tuffs and breccias, that overlie intensely altered and mineralized carbonate rocks that are typically converted to silicified marble and calc-silicate skarn. The unconformable contact between the volcanic rocks and underlying carbonate units occurs at a down hole depth of 1,305m (4,281ft). Given the intensity of alteration and overprinting mineralization, the protolith carbonate stratigraphic units are difficult to ascertain because none of their original characteristics have been preserved.

Mineralization within altered volcanic and carbonate lithologies from 1,265 to 1,358m (4,150ft to 4,455ft) is comprised of intervals of semi-massive to stockwork textured sulfide mineralization containing up to 50% sulfide composed of coarse grained, chalcopyrite and galena with accessory sphalerite and chalcocite. Over a 9.75m (32ft) interval of semi-massive sulfides, from 1,348-1,358m (4,423-4,455ft), Barksdale's geologists believe that early-stage calcite veins were removed leaving a dense network of open spaces that were subsequently filled by coarse-grained base metal sulfides (see Figures 1 and 2).

Figure 2. Chalcopyrite-galena mineralization within a carbonate breccia from 1,356m (4,449ft) depth.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/233465_0f39ca3b54993980_003full.jpg

Figure 3. Plan view map showing the location of SUN24-002B.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/233465_0f39ca3b54993980_004full.jpg

As of the date of this press release, drilling is progressing at 1,370m (4,492ft). Barksdale's geologic model projects additional targeted zones of mineralization deeper in the carbonate section.

Figure 4. Cross section, looking east, showing position of SUN24-002B as well as the mineralized intersection locations.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/233465_0f39ca3b54993980_005full.jpg

While the Company finds these visual results to be encouraging, it cautions that the significance of the observations reported here will not be known until assays are received and reviewed. Samples for assay are currently being prepared and will be delivered to ALS Global's preparatory laboratory in Tucson, Arizona, as soon as possible.

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alan Roberts, Vice President of Exploration of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP.,

Rick Trotman

President, CEO and Director

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the ongoing exploration drilling program, results therefrom and impact thereof, and the potential of the Sunnyside Project are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the significance of the mineralization observed in SUN24-002B will not be known until assays are received and reviewed. Additionally, the geologic similarity and proximity of South32's Hermosa project to Barksdale's Sunnyside Project is not necessarily indicative of economic mineralization being present at Sunnyside. There are no National Instrument 43-101 resources or reserves on the Sunnyside property. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Barksdale, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements and those in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release concerning these items. Barksdale does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233465

SOURCE: Barksdale Resources Corp.