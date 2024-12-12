HONG KONG, Dec 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Huatai Securities recently held its first Financial Technology Summit in Hong Kong, themed "Innovation with Technology, Shaping the Future of Finance". The summit brought together experts from government, academia, and industry to discuss AI trends in finance. Key speakers included Zhou Yi, CEO of Huatai Securities, Guo Yike, Provost of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and Tan Dai, President and Head of Volcano Engine, Bytedance.In his keynote speech, Zhou Yi stated: "Through technology, Huatai Securities continues to grow, building a strong tech infrastructure while expanding both its financial service offerings and customer base. In the AI era, we're committed to fostering an open ecosystem, supporting FinTech through capital and resources, while bridging global technology partnerships to drive industry transformation through innovation."Discussing generative AI's impact on financial services, Tan Dai highlighted three key trends: "First, broader scope - moving from internal efficiency improvements to enhanced client experience and service assistance. Second, greater depth - progressing from interactive experience innovation to business transformation, with AI enabling new human-machine collaboration models. Third, increased speed - streamlined AI resource management and intelligent agent development platforms now enable business teams to develop innovative applications as easily as building with blocks."At the summit, Huatai launched the Huatai Star CEO Global Accelerator Program, which targets founders of promising early-stage technology companies and aspiring entrepreneurs, pledging to offer comprehensive entrepreneurship training and investment-financing services through Huatai Securities' full-service platform. The company is strategically embracing the generative AI trend, forming ecosystem partnerships that leverage its financial expertise.At the summit, Huatai Securities presented its HUATECH Exhibition, showcasing cutting-edge solutions in cross-border financial services, AI-powered financial innovation, and ecosystem-building, drawing strong interest from attendees who explored and tested the platforms firsthand. On the exhibition, Huatai unveiled its independently developed Global Trading Platform, which offers comprehensive trading services with microsecond-level transaction speeds.During the roundtable sessions, tech startups from various segments shared their experiences and strategies in product innovation and global expansion. Infrastructure technology companies discussed the impact of large language models on enterprise IT architecture, focusing on key factors such as data and computing resources in the AI era.The summit underscored the Company's technological capabilities and global perspective. The company looks forward to participating in international competition with an open and diverse mindset while gathering international perspectives and advanced experiences to jointly build a diverse and innovative FinTech ecosystem.About Huatai SecuritiesIncorporated in April 1991, Huatai Securities is a leading technology-driven securities group in China, with a highly collaborative business model, a cutting-edge digital platform and an extensive and engaging customer base. It provides comprehensive financial services to individual and institutional clients, including wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading, investment management, etc., with a substantial international presence.For enquiries, please contact:Citigate Dewe RogersonBenny Liu Tel: +86 10 6567 5056Linda Pui Tel: +852 3103 0118Email: HTSC@citigatedewerogerson.comSource: Huatai Securities Co., Ltd.Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.