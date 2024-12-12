Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - Prophecy DeFi Inc. (CSE: PDFI) ("Prophecy DeFi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received all required documentation and consents to proceed with the amendment of the terms of an aggregate of $5,680,000 principal amount convertible debentures (the "Debentures") and 9,468,560 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company issued on December 23, 2021.

The Company and TSX Trust Company will enter into a supplemental convertible debenture indenture and a supplemental warrant indenture (the "Supplemental Indentures") pursuant to which the terms of the Debentures and Warrants will be amended effective as of December 13, 2024, as described in the Company's press release dated November 7, 2024 (the "Amendments").

The Amendments offer more favourable conversion and exercise terms to holders of Debentures and Warrants and were sought by the Company in an effort to preserve cash for deployment into its investment strategies, allowing the Company to focus on short-term business development.

John McMahon, CEO of Prophecy DeFi, commented: "We would like to extend our gratitude to our debenture and warrant holders. The Amendments will allow the company to prioritize its investment targets and create more value for all of its stakeholders."

For additional details regarding the Debentures and Warrants, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 23, 2021 and November 7, 2024, each of which, and along with the Supplemental Indentures and the original convertible debenture indenture and warrant indentures dated December 23, 2021 (the "Indentures"), are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

In accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Amendments will not be applicable to an additional $174,000 principal amount Debentures and 290,058 Warrants issued under the Indentures to the syndicate of agents involved in the initial issuance of the Debentures and Warrants as compensation for services provided to the Company. Such Debentures and Warrants will continue under their current terms, unaffected by the Amendments.

Option Grant

Prophecy DeFi further announces that it has granted an aggregate of 8,250,000 options to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") exercisable at a price of $0.05 per Share for a period of five (5) years to certain directors, employees and consultants of the Company. The Shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of grant.

About Prophecy DeFi

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (PDFI) is a publicly traded investment company whose primary objective is to invest its funds for the purpose of generating returns from capital appreciation and income. It plans to accomplish these goals by bringing together technology start-ups in the Blockchain and Decentralized Finance sectors to fund innovation, elevate industry research, and create new business opportunities in a coherent ecosystem.

